21 Israeli soldiers died in the explosion and collapse of a building in Gaza and three more died in another assault in the south of the enclave, the Army confirmed. These events occurred in the midst of fierce fighting in the center and south of the territory where the fighting against Hamas is concentrated. Simultaneously, attacks by foreign troops left at least 195 Palestinians dead in the last 24 hours, the local Health Ministry said. The total number of fatalities rose to 25,490, while Israel intensifies its assaults against hospitals in the south of the enclave.

It is the deadliest day for Israeli troops since they began their ongoing offensive against the Gaza Strip more than three months ago: 24 soldiers were killed in the enclave in the last 24 hours.

21 of them died on Monday, January 22, after the military prepared explosives to demolish two buildings, but at the same time Hamas fighters fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a nearby tank.

Immediately afterward, an explosion occurred that caused the buildings to collapse on top of the soldiers who were still inside the building, said Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Some reports in the Israeli press indicated that the explosives installed by the soldiers detonated in advance and the military institution assured that investigates whether or not the detonation was caused by the devices placed by his own troops.

Unbearably difficult

The Army deployed a medical evacuation team, but it was a “complicated operation, which was carried out until the last hours,” Hagari reported this Tuesday, January 23, referring to the difficulties in extracting the bodies buried under the rubble.

The military spokesman added that Three more uniformed officers lost their lives in another attack in the south of the enclave.

Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of Israeli military reservist Sergeant Major Matan Lazar, 32, who died in the southern Gaza Strip amid the Israeli Army's ongoing ground operation against the Islamist group Hamas. At his funeral, in Haifa, Israel, on January 23, 2024. © Reuters/Shir Torem

After the information was released, Israeli President Isaac Herzog declared that it had been an “unbearably difficult morning” for his country. “Behind every name there is a family whose world has fallen on one, a family that we carry in our hearts with sorrow and pain,” he said.

The Israeli deaths are likely to increase domestic pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces criticism for greater results from his offensive against Hamas and criticism from abroad, including several governments that stress that the majority of dead in the enclave are civilians, more than 70% of them women and children, as highlighted by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

“Yesterday we experienced one of the most difficult days since the war broke out. In the name of our heroes, for the sake of our lives, “We will not stop fighting until we achieve absolute victory,” declared Netanyahu in the last hours.

195 Gazans killed in the last 24 hours; The Israeli Army intensifies its attacks on hospitals in the south

The highest number of military deaths so far in the ongoing hostilities is revealed in the midst of fierce fighting around Khan Younis, the main city in the south of Gaza territory, where dozens of Palestinians die daily.

But the troops also hit the center and north of the enclave with special force. At least 195 people died and 354 were injured in the last 24 hoursreported the local Ministry of Health. The total number of fatalities increased to 25,490, the majority civilians, the ministry added.

Humanitarian aid agency officials on the ground indicated that Israeli blockades and The assault on hospitals in Khan Younis in the last 48 hours has left dozens of people injured and dead who could not be rescued.

The dead are being buried within the grounds of the Nasser hospitalthe main one in the south, near the border with Egypt, because in the midst of the incessant Israeli attacks it is not safe to go out to reach the cemetery.

Furthermore, Israeli soldiers entered the Al-Khair hospitalalso in Khan Younis, where the personnel were arrested, so the place is isolated, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

and the medical center Al-Amal, in the same area of ​​​​the territory, is besieged by fire. In fact, a civilian was killed this Friday at the entrance to the hospital by Israeli drones, said the humanitarian organization that is part of the International Red Cross Movement.

Israeli forces have surrounded Khan Younis, where they believe Hamas leaders are sheltering in tunnels. Recent Israeli advances have brought them close to areas that are home to more than a million Palestinians who have been forced to leave other parts of the territory due to fighting and the destruction of their homes, as well as all essential infrastructure.

With Reuters, AP and local media