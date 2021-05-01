Pablo Iglesias arrives at the working-class neighborhood of Usera, in the capital, on Friday mid-morning, after having responded by telephone to an interview in Onda Madrid. “I have a few years left in politics,” he told the station early. After an atypical campaign, with fewer public events than usual, the United We Can candidate intensifies his commitments in the final stretch of the electoral race. “Much strength, Pablo! We are with you ”, greets him a group of fans as they get out of the car. For a week, after having received letters with death threats and ammunition, the demonstrations of support follow each other at each public appearance.

At the start of the rally in the Olof Palme park, before some 200 people, the melody composed by Ismael Serrano for the candidacy of Iglesias sounds, a kind of citizen anthem sung by a popular chorus of volunteers that calls to build “a new future ”, Very much in line with the party’s message addressed to the social“ majority ”. It is the first time that Juan Carlos Monedero intervenes in an act with the head of the list throughout the campaign and the founder of Podemos, for years in the second line, makes a very critical speech with the PP and allusions to history: “We are on the right side, with Federico García Lorca, not with those who murdered him ”.

The candidate of United We Can to the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, during an interview with EL PAÍS at the headquarters of United We Can, this Friday in Madrid. Victor sainz

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, focused on these elections, also covers the candidate. At the end of his speech, an unusual image is produced in this type of act. Iglesias and Montero, generally very jealous of their privacy, hug and kiss. The audience comments on the scene and applauds with enthusiasm. The UP candidate, who speaks below, makes the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ugly, his words a day before, when he affirmed that he came “from evil”. “It is irresponsible in a context in which there are death threats,” he criticizes.

This has been a complicated week and the missives with bullets (in one of them the head of Equality and the parents of Iglesias are also mentioned), whose veracity was questioned by the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, have marked the speech.

In an informal conversation minutes after the end of the rally, which takes place in a tent set up in the park, Iglesias (who has rejected the proposal of this newspaper to follow it closely for 24 hours) admits that he never imagined such a tense campaign. Despite everything, in recent days he has managed to smile at some point: “Yesterday [en referencia a este jueves], for example ”, tells about a sketch which recreates the debate in which comedian Dani Mateo, in the role of Iglesias, asks: “Mrs. Ayuso, do you know which is the capital of Uganda? Would not be”.

From Usera, the UP candidate returns to the Podemos headquarters, in the Ciudad Lineal district, to conduct another interview. At lunchtime, in the party offices, he surrounds himself with his closest circle: Montero, the spokesperson and number two on the list to the Assembly, Isabel Serra; the Secretary of Communication for the training, Juanma del Olmo; or the strategist and campaign manager, Manu Levín. The day ends in the afternoon in Vallecas, a neighborhood where the head of the list was a neighbor for many years.

“Everyone has already come except Ayuso. Who is left? Churches? Let’s see if he doesn’t get involved ”, reflects a waitress before the meeting begins. “President, president”, they shout to him from a crowded Plaza de la Constitución. It is the same scenario in which on April 7 a Vox pre-campaign event ended with police charges, but this Friday, with live music, the atmosphere is party. Directors Daniel Guzmán and Juan Vicente Córdoba, actors Alberto San Juan, Carlos Bardem and Juan Diego Botto (the last two in recorded messages), among others, intervene to claim the importance of culture and support United We Can. Montero is back, Vice President Yolanda Díaz joins, and at the end, Iglesias speaks, thanking – once again – his neighbors for “being anti-fascists.” “Will of beauty, will of justice. What Galeano wrote is Vallecas ”, greets the party leader.

