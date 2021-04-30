Valdemoro, April 27. Rocío Monasterio displays two passports. With this, he says, showing the Spanish document, “until now I have had freedom, education, I have been able to raise a family, work for 20 years, circulate on the street.” With this other, he adds, lifting the Cuban, “I have not been able to do anything.”

The Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid was born 47 years ago in the Madrid neighborhood of El Retiro, but her father was a rich Cuban landowner from whom Fidel Castro expropriated the Manuelita sugar mill in 1971, in Cienfuegos, which came to have your own railroad and list in New York. After passing through Miami (USA), the Monasterio family went into exile in Spain, land of their ancestors, where they made their fortune with the franchise of American fried chicken Kentucky Fried Chicken.

More information

A downpour has fallen and the rally is not as crowded as expected in the most populated town of Madrid (77,000 inhabitants) where Vox won the last general elections. But hundreds of people are concentrated in the Plaza del Duque de Ahumada. Many are civil guards, or relatives of members of the armed institute, which has its College of Young Guards here; among other dependencies.

The Vox candidate tells them that a nephew of Che Guevara has interfered with her and attacks the Cuban-Argentine revolutionary, whom she says was “the most racist, the most homophobic, [quien] led thousands of Cubans to the wall in La Cabaña ”. Many of those who applaud her are unaware of what she is talking about, but Monasterio is unburdening herself of her college days, where some classmates wore T-shirts with the mythical image of the romantic guerrilla, whom she had heard tell at home “tremendous, chilling stories” , according to his words.

Until now, Monasterio has never made such a show of its Cuban roots. Attacking the figure of Che is part of what he calls “the battle against the cultural hegemony of the left,” but it is also a way of breathing epic air into his campaign. “I am Cuban. I know how to confront the totalitarians, ”he proclaimed this Wednesday at La COPE.

Vox presents itself to voters as the bulwark capable of preventing “the social-communist assault on the Community of Madrid”, as if Gabilondo, Iglesias and Mónica García were bearded revolutionaries and Puerta del Sol the Moncada Barracks. With some difference that Monastery does not usually mention: the dictatorship in Cuba did not begin with the victory of Fidel Castro in 1959 but with the coup d’état of Fulgencio Batista in 1952.

Rocío Monasterio, candidate for Vox, and Pablo Iglesias, from Unidas Podemos, in the SER study where an electoral debate was held, on the 23rd.andrea comas | VIDEO: SER / VOX CHAIN

In the absence of Che, Monasterio has faced another figure no less hated and much more close at hand: Pablo Iglesias, whom the leader of the ultra party, Santiago Abascal, calls in Valdemoro a “criminal”; after remembering, to the joy of the public, how he bothered to be called on the networks chepuda rat. “The same person who said that insults had to be naturalized,” he added.

Since the frustrated debate on Cadena SER, on the 23rd, Monasterio walks through Vox rallies as a victorious heroine. That same afternoon, its president, Santiago Abascal, ruled that the ultra candidate had “cut off both ears and the bow” to Iglesias and she boasted of being the first to dare to “look into his eyes” and “not bend over. head “before the leader of Podemos, who would have fled the set” with his tail between his legs. “

It is not easy to sell your own version of a debate that everyone could see and from which everyone got their own opinion. For this reason, in the tense interview he had with the TVE journalist Mónica López on the 26th, Monasterio resorted to what supposedly had happened behind the scenes. “Iglesias entered the set yelling at the journalists and threatening that he was not going to sit with me,” he says. Those who were in the run-up to the debate deny that Iglesias yelled or threatened anyone and explain that the only thing that happened is that he refused to pose in the family photo with the Vox representative. But that Mónica López did not know.

Rocío Monasterio gives her version in La 1 about the confrontation with Iglesias in the Cadena Ser debate.RTVE

Monasterio is a master of the art of baffling the interviewer. To support his complaints about squatters or the terror allegedly sowed by foreign minors alone in neighborhoods of Madrid, he resorts to the testimony of anonymous citizens. And if the journalist questions it, she blurts out: “Are you telling the residents of Batán or Ciudad Lineal that they are liars?”

EL PAÍS asked to accompany the Monastery for a full day, including walks through neighborhoods where he chatted with people, without getting a response. For this reason, this report covers 24 hours of his campaign, but discontinuous, since it only includes the events to which the press has access.

After the death threats received by several politicians, Vox has launched a campaign on the networks in which it accuses the left of being violent. “They are violent, they are people who the only thing they understand is to physically eliminate the political adversary,” Monasterio confirmed yesterday on EsRadio. No party in Spain defends eliminating its opponents, but she has voiced her wish that Iglesias “go into exile”. Something that his family suffered in Cuba and is unthinkable in a democratic country.

Subscribe here to our new newsletter about Madrid