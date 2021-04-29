Ángel Gabilondo likes to start the day by reading something, about work or whatever. He gets up early, at seven he is already sending messages to his press officer. Before he ran about eight kilometers, with the pandemic he left it. The day agreed for the preparation of this report has an event in Alcalá de Henares, a walk. The local socialists wait for him in a square, looking towards where the cars pass, and his arrival already says a lot: he leaves where he is least expected, from behind, walking, as if incognito. The journalists call him to tell him what the CIS says, which has just come out: there could be a majority on the left. A “can’t be” escapes him. They leave him a mobile to see for himself:

“How do you see it?”

“In small print.”

It refers to the size of the writing, not the details. Humor is a subtle trait of Gabilondo, but it is usually in the fine print. “There is a game,” he concludes, satisfied but serious. Gabilondo is serious, it is redundant to say it, but it is what he transmits even in an informal moment. He starts walking, commenting on the previous day’s debate. He lines up Calle Mayor, with people shopping, coming out for a coffee. “Go on like this, nobody beats educated,” says a woman. He thanks politely: “Nice to say hello,” a very neat kind of expression that may not be used by any other candidate. He talks to two girls and tells them to go vote. But he does not even ask for it: “What each one believes in conscience, whatever, but you have to go vote.”

It is not that they stop him a lot, as if everyone is aware of his idiosyncrasies, and he does not stop either, it does not come naturally to him to force situations to appear on TV. Halfway through the journey they have prepared one for you. It is a bench with two sculptures of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza, in front of the birthplace of Cervantes, and he sits in the middle. They take pictures of him, but it lasts there for exactly 13 seconds and he gets up: “Well, that’s it, I don’t want to do antics.” That is the philosophy of Gabilondo. Brand your campaign. His team declined the invitation of this newspaper to follow him closely for 24 hours, no matter how much he insisted, at least one photo buying bread, or even reading a book. Nothing. In a personal talk, he admits that the media circus costs him, but he does like to mix with people: “In my scale of values ​​the first thing is not what I like, nor what I feel like doing, but doing what you should. I like the close, close relationship, the conversation, more than the Show television, but there are not many spaces for conversation. I like dealing with people, I’m in my sauce. I was born into a family of nine siblings, we were a community, we learned to share things, to talk together, because there were always others close by. Iñaki, a brother of mine, says that I am a social loner, I don’t know what he means, let him explain it ”.

There is another compelling reason for limiting contacts: He is 72 years old and not vaccinated. This makes him an even more atypical candidate, he is the one who takes more risks with the campaign. Any doctor who followed him would be a bit on edge. “Yes, they tell me to be careful, and I have it, but I also know that it is my job. The day they call me to get vaccinated, I will go ”. His campaign has a rally, telematic acts, it is very measured. After Alcalá, he will go to the headquarters of the PSOE, on Ferraz Street, and the afternoon will already be spent preparing the next day’s debate at SER.

The next stop is a bookstore, but he says that if he enters with so many journalists, he prefers not to enter. It is agreed that a small group will go and talk with the owner. You can tell that he is uncomfortable with the staging, because he really enjoys the conversation with the bookseller. The press tries to take advantage of that minimal moment of color, that’s what not boring is called in the trade, and they ask you to walk around a bit looking at books. He does so reluctantly. They try to get something personal out of it with the excuse of book day:

“Do you know what book you’re going to give away tomorrow?”

-Whether.

No concession to anecdote. Gabilondo is not that he wants to govern seriously, it is that he already makes the campaign very serious. He does not believe in the numbers, he trusts blindly, perhaps suicidal, in the power of the word. Praise a book that you see there, The unexpected subject, (Fronterad) by Francisco Caballero and Maite Larrauri. He says he knows her because he also worked a lot on Foucault, a comment that is the antithesis of a tweet and that if it were spread it would ruin any political career. His glasses get foggy all the time, and he has to clean them. He is also the only candidate with glasses, everything makes him different, without it being clear to what extent it is an advantage or a disadvantage.

It is time to speak and he takes out two pages folded in four that he looks at only a moment before starting. Then he squeezes them in his left hand while moving his right palm inward, an ancient movement as well. There are no pointing indexes, no fists, and no hand choreography. He does not raise his voice. Explain. Does this work? The truth is that he won the elections two years ago. He trusts the word. “Yes, the words that we say have a great capacity to reach others, and the ones that we keep silent as well, the attitude that one has. You can be in an attitude of superiority, you have to be slow, to believe that you are someone. The word is also our way of living, of being. The best thing to do for an electoral campaign is to be like you are ”.