One of the car bombs that exploded this Tuesday in Guayaquil, Ecuador. PIN FRAMES (AFP)

Terror took hold of Guayaquil and Esmeraldas early this Tuesday. Criminal groups killed five police officers and injured two others. They burned cars, a school bus, threw bombs at gas stations, at the offices of the mayor of the Durán canton, shot at Community Police Units and took eight prison guides hostage. All in less than 24 hours. This was the response of the criminal gangs for the operation to transfer prisoners from two pavilions of the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, which are under their control.

“It is a reaction to the actions of the State for the order and security of the country,” declared the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata. After the attacks that continued throughout the day, the president, Guillermo Lasso, once again decreed a state of emergency and a curfew from nine at night in Guayaquil and Esmeraldas. This is the sixth time it has happened in the last year. “It is a declaration of open war against the rule of law, the Government and against all citizens,” Lasso said in his message to the nation, after which he reported that he will be in Guayaquil to lead the unified command post, after cancel a family trip to Orlando, United States, for the All Souls Day holiday.

The chronology of the attacks shows the coordination of criminal drug gangs, to whom the authorities have attributed the attacks that began after midnight inside the Litoral Penitentiary. As explained by the police commander, Fausto Salinas, the first attack was against a taxi that exploded at a gas station in Guayaquil that is located next to a police checkpoint. Almost at the same time, in another part of the city, two policemen were shot, one of them in critical condition. Three minutes later, another car bomb detonated outside the Community Police Unit in the La Alborada neighborhood, a densely populated area.

In the city of Esmeraldas, in the north of the country, the atmosphere of terror was similar. At 01:42 (local time), a car bomb exploded near a health center, another at a gas station, and a Community Police Unit received a volley of shots. Simultaneously, another car exploded in Guayaquil, and two police officers who were patrolling in the Suburbio sector, south of the city, were shot in the car. In the parking lot of the land terminal in the Pascuales area, a car that was next to the urban bus platforms was detonated. Near that place, they launched explosives against another Community Police Unit in the town.

The attacks continued throughout the day against police officers in the Durán canton, another of the most violent cities in the country. “Our intelligence and investigation units are working to find those responsible for these violent acts,” Minister Zapata added, but in 24 hours they have only arrested eight people who would be linked to the police crimes.

So far this year, Ecuador already has 3,600 violent deaths, when in all of 2021 the registered homicides were 1,160. In the province of Guayas, to which Guayaquil belongs, the rate of murders is three times higher than last year, reaching a rate of 37 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. In the province of Esmeraldas, which borders Colombia and is part of the drug trafficking route, the situation is more serious. This Monday dawned with two headless corpses hanging from a bridge in front of a school. The province, with 430 homicides compared to 110 in 2021, has the highest homicide rate in the country’s history, 64 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

