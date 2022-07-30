The first ninety minutes of the endurance race in Belgium, without any particular contacts, offer a spectacle to the large audience in the stands. Nico Müller at the start gains 15 positions before selling the Audi R8 to Valentino

Giulio Masperi – spa-francorchamps (bel)

In front of tens of thousands of spectators scattered between the grandstands and the paddock of the Belgian circuit, in a great atmosphere of celebration, the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, edition number 74 of the historic endurance race which constitutes the seventh round of the GT championship World Challenge Europe. Dry track conditions and temperatures around 25 degrees at the start. At the start Marciello’s Mercedes, which started from pole position, is overtaken by the Porsche of Klaus Bachler of the Italian team Dinamic.

24 hours of spa, the go – The start of the race was lacking in particular contacts, instead characterized by several punctures, one of which involves the Lamborghini Huracán of Mirko Bortolotti, who started fourth, forced to an early pit stop 48 minutes from the start. Meanwhile, in the first hour and a half of the race, the script of the Belgian race is characterized by many overtaking and challenges, with a ranking in constant movement. The Mercedes of Stolz takes the lead, followed less than 6 seconds by Marciello, third to a glue the other Porsche driven by Bachler’s companion Ledogar, who was driving in the first stint. In the top positions stands the Ferrari 488 number 71 of Iron Lynx, who started tenth, with Antonio Fuoco recovering five positions and giving the wheel to Davide Rigon, who maintains the position less than 3 seconds behind the leader. The top ten positions see three Mercedes, two Porsches, two Audis, two Ferraris and a Lamborghini, Emil Frey’s Huracán number 19, with Giacomo Altoè at the start. See also Barça's "plan B" in case Koundé chooses Chelsea is Pau Torres

the audi of valentino rossi – Meanwhile in the central part of the group in the first 90 minutes of the race shines the Audi R8 number 46 of the Wrt team. During the first stint the endurance specialist, Nico Müller, recovers 15 positions, climbing up to 20th place, when Valentino Rossi enters the cockpit. For the 43-year-old from Pesaro, making his absolute debut on the Spa track, a good start to the race: Rossi remains in the top-25. Meanwhile, on the eve of the race, Valentino Rossi had anticipated his plans for the near future. “I will continue to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe – said the nine-time world champion in the World Championship -. The 24 Hours of Le Mans? It remains a goal, but I don’t think it can be achieved in 2023”.