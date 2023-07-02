Success for BMW number 98 of Rowe Racing with Eng, Yelloly and Wittmann, ahead of Mercedes and Audi. Great performance by the BMW of Rossi-Farfus-Martin who finishes 6th after a great comeback

At Spa triumphs the success is of bmw. The Bavarian manufacturer achieved its 25th success in the historic race born in 1924 thanks to car number 98 driven by Philipp Eng, Nick Yelloly and Marco Wittmann brought to the track by Rowe Racing, which had already won at Monza. For the Austrian Eng it is the third affirmation in Belgium, while it is the first for his teammates. Adjusted in the last hours of the race Mercedes number 88 of Akkodis-Asp of Marciello-Boguslavskiy-Gounon, while in third place he finished theAudi R8 Lms GT3 Evo2 by Scherer Sport Phx driven by Thiim-Engstler-K.van der Linde. Just off the podium was the Porsche #92 of Manthey Racing driven by L.Vanthoor-Andlauer-Estre, while the top-5 was closed by the other Porsche driven by Preining-Heinrich-Olsen. In sixth place he closed the BMW number 46 of Team Wrt conducted by Valentino RossiAugusto Farfus and Maxime Martin, authors of a great comeback.

Rossi's race — The comeback put into the car by the crew of car number 46, taken from the 20th position on the grid after being the first to be excluded from Friday's Super Pole. In the first hour of the race, Maxime Martin recovered many positions in the difficult mixed conditions, before handing over the wheel to Valentino Rossi after two hours around the tenth position. From there, the Doctor's car showed great race pace with all three drivers, staying in the upper reaches of the standings and gradually making up positions as the Bronze class cars lost ground to the non-professional drivers on track. In the final hours of the race, the car also found itself in the lead on several occasions, having finished out of sequence at the stops compared to the leaders, and finished with an excellent sixth place the final.

The other classes — Within the 24 Hours of Spa, in addition to the overall classification, there are four other classes based on the classification of the drivers. In the Gold, reserved for semi-professional crews, he won the McLaren 720S GT3 Evo #5 by Optimum Motorsport (De Haan-Gamble-Fagg-MacDonald), while the destined Silver category went to the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2 by Schmid-Hites-G.van Berlo. It should be noted that in this class the Audi R8 of Tresor Attempto Racing #99 by Lorenzo Patrese, Alex Aka and Pietro Delli Guantes had been a great protagonist before retiring less than four hours from the end. In the Bronze category, where the presence of a non-professional driver is mandatory, the Porsche #20 by Huber Racing driven by Au, Fittje, Heinemann and Matthew Cairoli she dominated after starting from overall pole position. Finally, in the Pro-Am class where there are two amateur riders, he won the Mercedes-Amg GT3 by SunEnergy1 driven by Konrad, Osieka, Mostert e Nicky Catsburg. The latter can boast of having brought home the first position in the three European 24 Hours this year having won the overall at the Nurburgring and the Gte Am class at Le Mans.

How the race went — The 24 Hours of Spa started under the safety car regime for the wet track, with the race direction choosing caution after the terrible accident in the morning's Formula Regional race that cost the life of the young Dutchman Dilano Van't Hoff . The Bronze class Porsche Huber Racing driven by Matteo Cairoli kept the lead in the first hour of the race, before giving way to the cars driven only by professionals. Since that time the head has been swapped several times between Audi (with #40 Tresor Orange1 and #17 Scherer Sport Phx) e bmw (Rowe #98 and #998, Wrt #32), while the Mercedes The #88 of Akkodis-Asp put in place a great comeback, thanks above all to the efforts of Raffaele Marciello, moving up from the 23rd position on the grid to the podium area. An accident at night between the BMW #32 and #998 knocked out two protagonists, while the car 46 of Rossi, Farfus and Martin gradually climbed up the standings thanks to a different strategy at the stops and entered the top ten. Among the other cars that starred but were forced to retire, we also point out the Lamborghini #6 of K-Pax Racing, capable of remaining at altitude in the first 14 hours of the race. Rowe's BMW emerged victorious in Monza in the final hours of the race, with Wittmann, Eng and Yellolywho took the lead over the rest of the group and controlled the battle between Mercedes, Audi and Porsche from afar, which also saw Mattia Drudi in the #40 Audi as protagonist, who then slipped to seventh place.