The return of BMW

In the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps he smiles again for the first time since 2018 BMWwhich thanks to the success of the team’s #98 M4 GT3 ROWE extension made up of the trio Marco Wittmann, Philipp Eng and Nick Yelloly won the 75th edition of this historic competition at the end of a good comeback on Mercedes. The event, valid both for the IMSA championship and for the GT Intercontinental, thus ended in favor of the Bavarian manufacturer in the PRO series in a climate sadly marred by the death of Dilano Van ‘T Hoff, who tragically died in Race-2 of the Formula Regional Alpine on the same Ardennes circuit. The famous Endurance competition then also rewarded other manufacturers, including two German brands such as Porsche and Mercedes, but also the Bolognese Lamborghini, without forgetting the good performances of other Azzurri drivers.

PRO: ROWE rewarded by strategy

Taken from the rear after the complex qualifying sessions on Thursday and the subsequent Superpole, the ROWE team hasgradually recovered positions during the first twelve hours, also taking advantage of the numerous speeches by Safety Car. However, the real lunge materialized this morning with the entry onto the scene for the last time of the safety car, precisely at a time when the team, as leader of the standings, had already resorted to a pit stop contrary to the own pursuers. Since then, BMW has never missed a beat, with the fight for second position being the protagonists Mercedes #88 of Akkodis-ASP team and Audi #17 of Scherer Sport PHX. A duel to the death that lasted until the final stages of the test, with the challenge that was then resolved in favor of the three pointed starwith the 2nd place conquered by Gounon, Boguslavskiy and the Italian-Swiss Raphael Marciello. Nothing to do for Thiim, Engstler and Van Der Linde, who in this way have to settle for third place. The team’s performance also demonstrated a BMW in great shape WRT #46with Valentino Rossi who can rejoice in the sixth position along with teammates Martin and Farfus. The only drawback for BMW appeared during the night, with the sensational contact between ROWE #998 and WRT #32 which cost them both their retirement. The performances of the Italians Marciello and Rossi somehow console a 24 Hours to forget for Ferraris and Lamborghinis: while the little horse finished outside the top 10 with only the AF Corse #71 driven by Fuoco, Rigon and Serra (with the 296 driven by Rovera first betrayed by a puncture and then forced to retire due to a technical problem), the house from Sant’Agata Bolognese had to deal with the #63 of Iron Lynx and the #6 of K-Pax, both forced to raise the white flag.

24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps 2023 – Order of arrival

Cairoli celebrates in the Bronze Cup

Lamborghinis which, however, is fully consoled by the result of the Schmid/Hites/Van Berlo Huracan #85 in the series Silver Cup, won by the latter trio (who arrived in 17th position in the general standings) after having fully exploited the problems of the Audi #99 due to the failure of the front left suspension of the latter in the final stages. In this way, Lamborghini has become the only Italian house to win a series in the 24 Hours of Spa, with the Tricolor then hoisted in Bronze cup thanks to the success of Matthew Cairolialready author of the pole position with his Porsche Huber Motorsport #20 and 13th in the overall ranking together with Au, Fittje and Heinemann. In the PRO-AMthe Mercedes instead manages to achieve the goal of victory with the surprising Sun Energy 1 of Konrad, Habul, Mostert and Catsburg, while keeping the colors of the English flag high McLarentriumphant in the Gold cup with the Optimum of De Haan, Fagg, MacDonald and Gamble.