24 hour show

Everything is ready for the 51st edition of the Nürburgring 24 Hours, a great classic in the panorama of Endurance competitions reserved for GT and touring cars scheduled for this weekend. The event, organized by the German automobile club ADAC and present since 1970, is inspired by other events of international renown such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Spa-Francorchamps, and takes place on both versions of the legendary circuit. The race, in fact, will involve the participants both on the Nordschleife than on the newest runway of the GP-Streckethe same that also welcomed the F1.

There is no shortage of Italians

They will be fine 135 cars who will participate in the event (divided into twenty different classes), which will start with today’s first practice until Sunday 21 May, when the checkered flag will be displayed exactly one day after the green light comes on. It starts again from last year’s success by Audi, who returned to victory ten years after their last success thanks to the performances of Robin Frijns, Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Frédéric Vervisch. For this year’s edition there will be great attention for the SP9 category, the highest among the classes present, in which there will also be the presence of teams, constructors and pilots from Italian nationality. The only tricolor team will be there Dynamic GTwho will take to the track with the Porsche 911 GT3 R. Two, however, the manufacturers who will represent Italy: Lamborghinis on the one hand, with the Huracan GT3-Evo used by the Konrad Motorsport team and ABT Sportsline (with its own line-up consisting of the reigning champion Van der Linde and Marco Mapelli), and Ferrari on the other. The latter will be available to three teams, all German, who will field the 296 GT3. Finally, in addition to the aforementioned Mapelli, there will be other Italians such as Matthew Cairoli (Porsche), Michael Beretta (Audi), Italian-Swiss like Raffaele Marciello and Edward Mortara (teammates behind the wheel of the Mercedes) and finally Matthias Drudi (Audi), of Italian nationality but who will participate with a San Marino license.

Where and when to see it

Finally, it will not be difficult to attend the entire program of the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, available free and streaming on the official channel YouTube of the competition (ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring) with commentary, however, in English or German. We start today with the first qualifying session, scheduled for 13:15, followed by the second at 20:00. The hunt for pole position will then continue on Friday with the third session and with the actual assignment of the pole, scheduled for 1.30pm and 5.30pm respectively. In conclusion, there will be an appointment with the departure, expected on Saturday at 16:00.

24 Hours Nürburgring 2023: times and TV programme

THURSDAY 18 MAY HOURS Qualifications 1 1:15 pm Qualifications 2 8:00 pm FRIDAY 19 MAY Qualifications 3 1.30pm Top Qualifications 5.30pm SATURDAY 20 MAY Warm up 12:40 Competition 4:00 pm