The 51st edition of the grueling German marathon saw the victory of the 296 GT3 of Frikadelli Racing crewed by David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser, Earl Bamber and Nick Catsburg

Burst of twists and turns for the Nurburgring 24 Hours 2023. The historic German Endurance race, as always characterized by changing weather conditions and now in its 51st edition, saw the great protagonist Ferrari 296 GT3 of Frikadelli Racing by David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser, Earl Bamber and Nick Catsburg, capable of putting the Mercedes squadron that had obtained pole position in qualifying into a crisis. For the red it is the first historic victory on German soil in front of the local squadrons. In the end the Mercedes also had to bow to the BMW M4 of Vanthoor, Van der Linde, Wittmann and Maxime who settled in second place proving to be the most difficult obstacle for Ferrari Frikadelli until the last hour of the race.

good marciello — In the end, the best Mercedes in the race was that of Stolz, Marciello and Ellis who had to struggle towards the end of the race to contain the AMG GetSpeed ​​of Adam Christodolou, Gotz and Schiller. Porsche and Audi did not play a leading role: the best 911 in the race was that of Andlauer, Olsen and our Matteo Cairoli, leader of the tricolor patrol in the "Green Inferno", positioned excellent fifth and battling with Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II from Haase, Mies and Niederhauser.

another good ferrari — Another Ferrari 296 capable of climbing into the Top Ten was that of Weiss, Krumbach, Keilwitz and Donje, fielded by Rinaldi Racing and placed ahead of the Mercedes AMG GT3 Bilstein of Hubert Haupt, Love and ex-F4 Arjun Maini. Another Italian capable of hoisting himself into the absolute Top Ten was Marco Mapelli who ran together with Jordan Pepper, Nicki Thiim and Sheldon Van der Linde, the latter in the final able to precede the Porsche 911 of Ragginger with the ABT Sportsline Lamborghini Huracan GT3 , Menzel, Eriksson and Heinemann.

marathon — About ninety cars completed the grueling German marathon, characterized by the usual accidents and in the early hours of today also by fog: among these, the Opel Manta of Volker Strycek, Beckmann, Schulten and Haas stands out in 77th place, car as always loved by the German public with a mileage palmares in the Nurburgring marathon. A bit of glory for Italy in the TCR class with the South Tyrolean Target Competition winning with the Hyundai Elantra of Lauck, Azcona and Basseng. For the Gummerer family, it is the first important success at the German 24 Hours.

roll of honor — The new 296 GT3 made its debut in January at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first round of the Endurance Cup of the 2023 Imsa SportsCar Championship. The first class podium (SP9 Pro Am) was recorded in March, again at the Nürburgring by the team Frikadelli, with second place in the first round of the NLS. In April, in the same championship, the Racing One team had obtained the first class victory (SP9 Pro Am), and in the 4-hour qualifying race Frikadelli had scored the first absolute success. The podiums recorded so far by the 296 GT3 include a third place in the first act of the Michelin Le Mans Cup, in Barcelona, ​​with AF Corse; and a second step in the GT3 Pro class in the first round of the GT World Challenge America in New Orleans with Conquest Racing.

spoke coletta — Antonello Coletta, head of GT Sports Activities at Ferrari, obviously said he was very satisfied: "The one obtained by the 296 GT3 today, at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, is a historic victory, pursued for a long time and which makes us extremely happy and proud. Being able to interrupt the hegemony of the German manufacturers that had lasted for many years in this race, in what is a top-level competitive scenario, is a truly incredible feat. Imposing on this which is recognized as the most difficult track in the world, certainly among the most complete and demanding, obtaining two victories and bringing all three cars to the finish line demonstrates how solid the 296 GT3 project is and that, with a Balance of Performance not penalizing, the performance is up to expectations. We have invested ideas, innovations, solutions and an unparalleled engineering effort on this car, also to allow the teams to intervene quickly in extreme situations, as today's race highlighted when the lead car had a puncture. I would like to congratulate Frikadelli Racing, which has chased this victory for years and which today can celebrate a historic success with merit, as well as Rinaldi Racing, a team with a long history with Ferrari, for having won the Pro Am class by giving us a very memorable weekend".