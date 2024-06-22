This year too, Porsche demonstrated its social commitment with the “Racing for Charity” initiative, donating a total of 911,000 euros to three charities.

The donations went to “Kinderherzen retten” (Let’s save children’s hearts) and Interplast Germany, which each received 350,000 euros, and the Ferry Porsche Foundation, which received 211,000 euros to finance new initiatives to support sick children and their families.

Michael Steiner, Member of the Board of Management of Porsche AG and responsible for Research and Development, said: “Our ‘Racing for Charity’ initiative was a great success in 2023. For the first time we were able to clearly highlight our company’s social responsibility through motorsports”. Thanks to the 100 more laps completed by the three racing cars of the official team, the initial donation of 624,750 euros was rounded up to 911,000 euros. This support will allow non-profit organizations to continue their essential activities.

Prof. Friedhelm Beyersdorf, founder of Kinderherzen retten eV, expressed deep gratitude for the initiative, underlining how the funds will allow life-saving cardiac surgery for children who would otherwise have little chance of survival.

Prof. Jürgen Dolderer, member of the Board of Directors of Interplast Germany eV, highlighted how Porsche’s generous support will enable reconstructive plastic surgery in developing countries, significantly improving the quality of life of children.

Sebastian Rudolph, President of the Board of Directors of the Ferry Porsche Foundation, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to supporting families with children suffering from serious illnesses, offering them comfort and hope through moments of leisure.

Thanks to the donations of 2023, Kinderherzen retten eV was able to carry out cardiac surgery on twelve young people from El Salvador, Syria, Albania and Afghanistan. Interplast Germany eV financed health missions in Tanzania and Mozambique, while the Ferry Porsche Foundation supported numerous seriously ill children and their families.