[WEC] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct written of the first Qualifications of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023.

Ferrari challenges Toyota

There are still 69 hours left before the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans which kicks off on Saturday 10 June at 16:00, but it is already time for the protagonists to compete in terms of time in a session which will define who will get direct access to the Hyperpole scheduled for tomorrow before the obligatory rest on Friday.

Session in progress

19.45 – As mentioned: time canceled for Fuoco. On the other hand, the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo #21 de Pauw was ahead of everyone in GTEAm.

19.44 – First valid time trial for the #50 of Fuoco, which finishes in 4th place, easily within the ‘cut’ for the HyperPole.

19.42 – Another accident! Outside a Porsche of the LMGTE Am , the #88 of the Proton Competition. For now, however, no red, the Slow Zone is enough.

19.40 – Jenson Button was also present in the pits. The 2009 F1 champion is part of the Garage 56 crew.

19.38 – Ferrari #50 with Fuoco on the track, finally looking for a valid time.

19.37 – Green flag! Let’s start once again.

19.34 – Regret at Prema, where it is underlined that Bent Viscaal has not yet managed to complete a lap with his #9.

19.32 – 43′ remaining.

19.31 – Kobayashi’s best time with the #8 Toyota holds on. No update from the point of view of the stopwatch given the second ‘red flag’. Currently the 499P #50 would not be in the top 8 going into Hyperpole.

19.29 – Pier Guidi was about to cross the finish line to set his time when this second interruption came. The Ferrari driver is unlucky.

19.28 – Another red flag! Car #37 of Cool Racing, LMP2 category, hit the barriers.

19.26 – Problems for #30, category LMP2, which proceeds slowly.

19.24 – Track now very crowded. Difficult for the pilots to have a clear road ahead of them.

19.23 – Curiosity also for the Garage 56 project, with the Chevrolet Camaro built on the model of the Next Gen NASCAR.

19.22 – Local idol Bourdais is cruising in his #3 Cadillac.

19.20 – Let’s start once again! Pilots on the track.

19.18 – Indications are arriving from the Race Direction: we should start again in 2′, at 19.20.

19.15 – After the first attempt only 6th place for Toyota #8. No time set yet for the #50 Ferrari.

19.14 – Chrono stopped: 51′ at the end of qualifying.

19.13 – Cars in the pits. Mechanics at work for the first adjustments, waiting to be able to restart.

11.19 – Among the LMP2s, the #63 of the Prema team leads. Then the Nielsen Racing #14 and the #41 of the WRT team.

19.10 – Red flag. Contact between two LMP2 cars at the Ford Chicanes.

RED FLAG 🔴 The session has been red-flagged after the #22 United Autosport & #36 Alpine collide in the final corners, with the latter stuck in the gravel.#WEC #LeMans24 #LeMansCentenary pic.twitter.com/GhZ7IkN6sN — FIA World Endurance Championship (@FIAWEC) June 7, 2023

19.08 – First times for the Hypercars: Toyota #7 immediately ahead in 3’25”. 1 second behind Ferrari #51, 3rd place for Porsche #5. Then the two Peugeots.

19.06 – At Toyota on #7 is Kamui Kobayashi. Hartley behind the wheel of the #8. In Ferrari, however, the #51 is in the hands of Alessandro Pier Guidi.

19.05 – Among the ‘big’ of Hyeprcar the first to seek the time and Loic Duval with the Peugeot #94.

TIME TO QUALIFY!

The qualifying practice session just started for an hour. @MikkelhJensen in #93@loicduval in #94

Let’s go boys! 💪 pic.twitter.com/vofK0q6jyG — Peugeot Sport (@peugeotsport) June 7, 2023

19.03 – All resolved. The entire track is ‘green’ again. The first timed times will arrive soon.

19.02 – Immediately a yellow flag. At the first of the two ‘S’ Hunaudieres.

19.01 – One hour of time available for the drivers, in all classes, to try to set the best time.

19.00 – Green flag, the qualifications of the 24 Hours of Le Mans begin!

18.58 – The cooler temperatures of this early evening could help the turbo engines. A few moments and off we go.

18.55 – Obviously extreme curiosity to see the Ferrari 499 in action. Below we report the words of Antonio Giovinazziahead of its second 24-hour race, the first in the queen category.

“Test day is always a very important day in preparation for the 24 Hours, which takes place on a circuit where lapping and gaining experience is extremely important, both for the car and for the drivers and engineers, especially for a very young team like the our. The first day was very positive, we completed our program and collected enough data to review ahead of the race. Le Mans? It’s a very exciting circuit, where I had the pleasure of racing for the first time in 2018 with the Ferrari 488 GTE. Obviously driving the 499P is different as it is a car with much more downforce and a decidedly higher speed, so behind the wheel you can experience a different feeling and driving pleasure, especially on fast corners. Being behind the wheel of this car at Le Mans is the best possible combination. Looking at the race, as a driver, as a team and as Ferrari, we know that the goal is always to try to win, but we are aware that the car and the team are young, and that we drivers still have little experience in this class. So we will do our best, hoping to have a reliable car, and we will try to put pressure on our opponents who have more experience and have already achieved success here at Le Mans.”.

18.50 – 10′ at the start of qualifying. Eyes on the top eight finishers in each category, in fact they will be fighting for pole position in tomorrow’s Hyperpole.

18.45 – Toyota shone in FP1 this afternoon. Best time for #8, followed by #7. First the Cadillac #2.

Free Practice 1 ✔️ Toyota leads the way; The #2 Cadillac follows closely in third! 💪 🔗Read the full report at https://t.co/PGCJzsDCLH#WEC #LeMans24 #LeMansCentenary pic.twitter.com/Y41tvvWxXO — FIA World Endurance Championship (@FIAWEC) June 7, 2023

18.40 – Of course, the always much talked about Balance of Performance will play an important role. Here the latest ‘adjustments’ imposed by the FIA ​​and ACO in view of the race.

18.30 – We begin our report by proposing the presentation of this centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans by Carlo Platella who will be on the circuit over the weekend as our correspondent, also accompanied by Gianluca Calvaresi.