On the starting grid of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 of the WEC World Cup come back Peugeot which lines up the Hypercar Peugeot 9X8in the year in which the famous race celebrates its 100th year. The occasion is special and therefore requires an equally special dress and for this reason the team Peugeot Total Energies row two 9X8 with a new livery and celebratory, admired for the first time in Italy, on the occasion of Milan Design Weekwhich took place from 17 to 23 April 2023.

Livery Peugeot 9X8 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023

Peugeot cars participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with an exclusive graphic design designed by the Spanish artist J.Demskywhich didn’t just decorate a car but also sent a strong message, in the great tradition of Art Cars that have marked the history of the automobile.

Peugeot 9X8 livery at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

The artist has tried to apply to aracing car all the best of Peugeot in terms of style, efficiency and technology. Demsky also drew the overalls graphics and gods pilot helmets.

Gustavo Menezes, driver of the Peugeot TotalEnergies Team

They were there at the Milan presentation of the livery Matthias HossannPeugeot Design Director, Phil YorkMarketing and Communication Director of Peugeot e Gustavo Menezesdriver of the Peugeot TotalEnergies Team.

Peugeot 9X8 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023

Peugeot returns to Le Mans following in the footsteps of its illustrious ancestors, the 905 (winner at Le Mans in 1992 and 1993) and the 908 (winner in 2009).

Peugeot 9×8 livery at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

The Lion brand lines up two cars, driven by the crews Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen/Jean-Eric Vergne (#93) and Gustavo Menezes/Loic Duval/Nico Muller (#94). The race is scheduled for the weekend of 10 and 11 June 2023, on the famous French circuit of La Sarthe, near Le Mans.

Peugeot 9X8 VIDEOS

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Peugeot 9X8 features

👉Peugeot 9X8 Lego Technic

👉 WEC 2023 World Calendar

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK