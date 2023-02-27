Le Mans makes 100: here is the entry list

Another step towards the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most famous endurance race in the world, the fourth round of the 2023 World Endurance Championship. The Circuit de la Sarthe will race from 4.00 pm on Saturday 10 June and 62 cars will race. The line-up includes 16 Hypercars (never so many since 2011, when 17 LMP1s entered), 24 LMP2s, 21 LMGTE Ams and one innovative car. There are ten teams on the reserve list, as well as 186 drivers (still partial), including 12 former overall winners and five women. Here is the complete entry list.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, the Hypercars

In the premier class, there will be seven manufacturers: Ferrari, Porsche, Peugeot, Cadillac, Vanwall, Glickenhaus and Toyota. To remember the historic return of Ferrari to the highest category after a distance of half a century. The Japanese will be aiming for their sixth consecutive victory, but they certainly won’t find the way cleared, also because Porsche will be aiming for their 20th overall victory. Cadillac will field three cars, hoping to maintain its excellent run of form. Peugeot wants a fourth victory at Le Mans, Glickenhaus will benefit from the experience gained in the last edition, in which he also achieved his first podium. Finally, the new entry Vanwall wants to amaze.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, the LMP2 class

There will be 24 teams on the LMP2 starting grid, eight of which will be led by a mix of professional and amateur riders. This class is highly competitive and, year after year, keeps spectators in suspense right up to the final moments of the race. Many of the teams have real chances of winning: all are chasing Jota, winner of 2022.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, the LMGTE Am class

The starting grid of the LMGTE Am at the 24 Hours of Le Mans includes 21 cars and is the last presence at Le Mans: from 2024 it will be replaced by the LMGT3. It is open to amateur pilots paired with professionals. Four prestigious marques will battle it out on the track: eight Porsche 911 RSR-19s, seven Ferrari 488 GTE-EVOs, five Aston Martin Vantage AMRs and a Chevrolet Corvette C8.R. The Iron Dames, an all-female trio, are starting again this year.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, the innovative car

Garage 56, reserved for an innovative car racing outside the official classification, will host a Chevrolet Camaro LZ1 entered by the Hendrick Motorsports team. It is a modified version of the Next Gen car that participated in the 2022 Cup Series, the main championship of Nascar. The car will be entrusted to Jenson Button, Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmie Johnson.