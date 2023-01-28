The 24 Hours of Le Mans turns 100 and intends to give itself many gifts. One arrived today and his name is Jenson Button.

In fact, NASCAR has announced a prestigious formation of drivers who will take the wheel of the car participating in the project Garage 56. Pending the official entry by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) in the coming weeks, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnsonformer 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockefeller and the 2009 Formula 1 world champion will share the driver’s seat Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Next Gen, while Jordan Taylor will be the backup. The Garage 56 project is a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear, the most successful teams, manufacturers and tire manufacturers in the sport’s 75-year history.

The 2009 F1 world champion is looking forward to racing the Circuit de la Sarthe classic: “As a lifelong racing enthusiast, I have always dreamed of racing certain cars, with and against certain drivers, and competing in certain events. In June, some of these dreams will come true when I take NASCAR to the world stage with my friends Jimmie and ‘Rocky’ for the 100th anniversary of the most prestigious race in the world“.

Johnson won a record seven NASCAR Cup Series championships and 83 races for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet in his career. These are his words: “I’m super excited! It was at the top of my wish list to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans one day. Having this opportunity and collaborating with this driver lineup is truly an incredible opportunity and one I am grateful to be a part of“.

Rockenfeller, overall winner of the 2010 edition and the 2005 GT class as well as the 24 Hours of Daytona (2010) and the DTM (2013) still enhances this driver line-up: “It has been a great experience with the whole team and the project so far. Being involved as a driver from day one until now has already been a huge honor, and now having Jimmie and Jenson by my side as teammates at Le Mans is incredible.”. All three riders will participate in next week’s two-day test at Daytona International Speedway.