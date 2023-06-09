On the Circuit de la Sarthe the Ferrari 499P they snap from front row of the 24 Hours of Le Mans which this year celebrates the edition of Centenary. Upon returning to the top class of the FIA WEC the House of Maranello was the protagonist of Hyperpole: Anthony Fire he was the fastest and at the checkered flag he preceded by 0.773 Alessandro Pier Guidi, who starts second in the endurance race staged on Saturday 10 June 2023.

Two Reds start from the first boxes on the grid in the most famous endurance race in the world as it happened in 1973at the last official participation, when Arthur Merzario And Carlos Pace they got the best time with the 312bp before Jacky Ickx And Brian Redman with the same prototype.

The Ferraris on the front row of the starting grid at Le Mans 2023

24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 Hyperpole Ferrari

The Hyperpole at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 belongs to Ferrari with a time of 3’22″982. In the second row in third place is the Toyota GR010 – Hybrid of the crew Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa and in fourth la Porsche 963 of the trio Jaminet/Nasr/Tandy. The Peugeot 9×8 they start from tenth and eleventh place, respectively with the crews Di Resta/Jensen/Vergne And Duval/Menezes/Müller.

Right from the opening bars of the Hyperpole, held in conditions of dry track with an asphalt temperature of 28.9°C, the 499P occupied the top positions.

Antonio Fuoco with the Ferrari 499P conquered the Hyperpole at Le Mans 2023

On Hypercar number 51 the task of challenging the stopwatch was entrusted to Alessandro Pier Guidiauthor on the first pass of a 3’23”897 earned the momentary leadership. Despite the traffic on the track in the session – reserved for the best eight cars for each class, according to the result of Wednesday’s qualifying – the 39-year-old driver therefore managed to lower his time by signing a 3’23”755 for crew completed by James Calado And Antonio Giovinazzi.

Ferrari hypercar number 51 starts in 2nd position

Anthony Fire in the second part of the timed thirty minutes he closed the distance compared to his teammate, first stopping the clock with a delay of only 0”008 compared to Pier Guidi, then completing a lap in 3’22”982.

The time obtained by the Italian driver, who shares the cockpit with Miguel Molina And Nicklas Nielsen, earned the historic pole position for the Prancing Horse, who returned to compete for overall victory on the La Sarthe circuit after half a century of absence. For the team Ferrari – AF Corse it is the second pole in the current season after the one that Fuoco obtained at the opening act of sebring.

Hyperpole Highlights Le Mans 2023 VIDEO

Hyperpole 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, STARTING GRID

POS # RIDERS CAR CLASS TIME GAP 1 50 Anthony Fire

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 3’22,982 2 51 James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alessandro Pier Guidi Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 3’23,755 0.773 3 8 Sebastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota GR010 – Hybrid HYPERCAR 3’24.451 1,469 4 75 Mathieu Jaminet

Felipe Nasr

Nick Tandy Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 3’24.531 1,549 5 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

José María López Toyota GR010 – Hybrid HYPERCAR 3’24.933 1951 6 2 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

Richard Westbrook Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 3’25.170 2.188 7 5 Dane Cameron

Michael Christensen

Frederic Makowiecki Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 3’25.176 2.194 8 3 Sebastien Bourdais

Scott Dixon

Renger van der Zande Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 3’25.521 2,539 9 6 Kevin Estre

Andre Lotterer

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 3’26,900 3,918 10 93 Paul di Resta

Michael Jensen

Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 3’27.260 4,278 11 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Nico Müller Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 3’27,850 4,868 12 708 Ryan Briscoe

Romain Dumas

Olivier Pla Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3’28.497 5,515 13 311 Jack Aitken

Pipo Derani

Alexander Sims Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 3’28,767 5,785 14 709 Nathanaël Berthon

Esteban Gutiérrez

Frank Mailleux Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3’29.082 6,100 15 4 Tom Dillmann

Esteban Guerrieri

Tristan Vautier Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 3’29,745 6,763 16 38 António Felix Da Costa

Will Stevens

Ye Yifei Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 17 48 Paul-Loup Chatin

Laurents Hörr

Paul Lafargue Hour 07 LMP2 3’32,923 9,941 18 28 Peter Fittipaldi

David Heinemeier Hansson

Oliver Rasmussen, Hour 07 LMP2 3’33.035 10.053 19 41 Rui Andrade

Louis Délétraz

Robert Kubica Hour 07 LMP2 3’33.240 10,258 20 47 Reshad de Gerus

Vlad Lomko

Simon Pagenaud Hour 07 LMP2 3’33,580 10,598 21 63 Mirko Bortolotti

Daniil Kvyat

Doriane Pin Hour 07 LMP2 3’33,983 11.001 22 14 Mathias Beche

Ben Hanley

Rodrigo Sales Hour 07 LMP2 3’34.021 11.039 23 9 Juan Manuel Correa

Filip Ioan Ugran

Bent Viscaal Hour 07 LMP2 3’34.658 11,676 24 10 Gabriel Aubry

Ryan Cullen

Matthias Kaiser Hour 07 LMP2 3’35.091 12.109 25 45 James Allen

Colin Braun

George Kurtz Hour 07 LMP2 3’35.578 12,596 26 22 Philip Albuquerque

Philip Hanson

Frederick Lubin Hour 07 LMP2 3’35,587 12.605 27 923 Tom Gamble

Dries Vanthoor

Salih Yoluç Hour 07 LMP2 3’35.658 12,676 28 65 Tijmen Van Der Helm

Manuel Maldonado

Job Van Uitert Hour 07 LMP2 3’35.691 12,709 29 34 Albert Costa

Fabio Luca Scherer

Jakub Smiechowski Hour 07 LMP2 3’35,755 12,773 30 23 Tom Blomqvist

Oliver Jarvis

Josh Pierson Hour 07 LMP2 3’35.853 12,871 31 31 Robin Frijns

Sean Gelael

Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen Hour 07 LMP2 3’35.853 12,871 32 37 Alexandre Coigny

Malthe Jakobsen

Nicolas Lapierre Hour 07 LMP2 3’36.271 13,289 33 80 Ben Barnicoat

Norman Born

Francois Perrodo Hour 07 LMP2 3’36.483 13.501 34 43 Maxime Martin

Tom Van

Hugh de Wilde Hour 07 LMP2 3’37.146 14,164 35 35 Olli Caldwell

André Negrao

Memo Rojas Hour 07 LMP2 3’37.498 14,516 36 30 Rene Binder

Neel Jani

Nicolas Pino Hour 07 LMP2 3’37,584 14,602 37 32 Anders Fjordbach

Mark Kvamme

Jan Magnussen Hour 07 LMP2 3’39.303 16,321 38 39 Giedo van der Garde

Robert Lacorte

Patrick Pilet Hour 07 LMP2 3’49.288 26.306 39 36 Julien Canal

Charles Milesi

Matthieu Vaxivière Hour 07 LMP2 3’59.171 36,189 40 13 René Rast

Ricky Taylor

Thomas Stevens Hour 07 LMP2 41 33 Nick Catsburg

Ben Keating

Nicolas Varro Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 3’52.376 29,394 42 25 Ahmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3’53.905 30,923 43 54 Francis Castellacci

Thomas Flohr

David Rigon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3’54.582 31,600 44 21 Simon Mann

Ulysse De Pauw

Julien Piguet Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3’54.744 31,762 45 83 Luis Perez-Companc

Alessio Rovera

Lilou Wadoux Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3’55.033 32.051 46 57 Scott Huffaker

Takeshi Kimura

Daniel Serra Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3’55.637 32,655 47 55 Gustav Birch

Jens Reno Moller

Marco Sorensen Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3’57.240 34,258 48 74 Kei Cozzolino

Yorikatsu Tsujiko

Naoki Yokomizo Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3’59.648 36,666 49 77 Julien Andlauer

Christian Ried

Mikkel Pedersen Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 3’53.481 30,499 50 86 Ben Barker

Richard Pera

Michael Wainwright Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 3’53.531 30,549 51 100 Andrew Haryanto

Chandler Hull

Jeff Segal Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3’53,590 30.608 52 85 Sarah Bovy

Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 3’53.603 30,621 53 60 Matthew Cressoni

Alessio Picariello

Claudio Schiavoni Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 3’53.626 30,644 54 72 Valentin Hasse-Clot

Arnold Robin

Maxime Robin Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3’53.703 30,721 55 56 Matthew Cairoli

PJ Hyett

Gunnar Jeanette Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 3’53,947 30,965 56 911 Michael Fassbender

Richard Lietz

Martin Rump Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 3’54.129 31.147 57 16 Ryan Hardwick

Jan Heylen

Zacharie Robichon Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 3’54.293 31.311 58 98 Ian James

Daniel Mancinelli

Alex Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3’54.498 31,516 59 66 Neubauer Thomas

James Petrobelli

Louis Prette Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3’55,991 33.009 60 88 Jonas Ried

Harry Tincknell

Don Young Porsche 911 RSR – 19 LMGTE AM 3’58.486 35,504 61 777 Tomonobu Fujii

Satoshi Hoshino

Casper Stevenson Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 62 24 Jenson Button

Jimmie Johnson

Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 INNOVATIVE CAR 3’47,976 24,994 Hyperpole Le Mans 2023 starting grid

The Peugeot 9×8 take on the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 starting from 10th and 11th place

