On the Circuit de la Sarthe the Ferrari 499P they snap from front row of the 24 Hours of Le Mans which this year celebrates the edition of Centenary. Upon returning to the top class of the FIA WEC the House of Maranello was the protagonist of Hyperpole: Anthony Fire he was the fastest and at the checkered flag he preceded by 0.773 Alessandro Pier Guidi, who starts second in the endurance race staged on Saturday 10 June 2023.
Two Reds start from the first boxes on the grid in the most famous endurance race in the world as it happened in 1973at the last official participation, when Arthur Merzario And Carlos Pace they got the best time with the 312bp before Jacky Ickx And Brian Redman with the same prototype.
24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 Hyperpole Ferrari
The Hyperpole at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 belongs to Ferrari with a time of 3’22″982. In the second row in third place is the Toyota GR010 – Hybrid of the crew Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa and in fourth la Porsche 963 of the trio Jaminet/Nasr/Tandy. The Peugeot 9×8 they start from tenth and eleventh place, respectively with the crews Di Resta/Jensen/Vergne And Duval/Menezes/Müller.
Right from the opening bars of the Hyperpole, held in conditions of dry track with an asphalt temperature of 28.9°C, the 499P occupied the top positions.
On Hypercar number 51 the task of challenging the stopwatch was entrusted to Alessandro Pier Guidiauthor on the first pass of a 3’23”897 earned the momentary leadership. Despite the traffic on the track in the session – reserved for the best eight cars for each class, according to the result of Wednesday’s qualifying – the 39-year-old driver therefore managed to lower his time by signing a 3’23”755 for crew completed by James Calado And Antonio Giovinazzi.
Anthony Fire in the second part of the timed thirty minutes he closed the distance compared to his teammate, first stopping the clock with a delay of only 0”008 compared to Pier Guidi, then completing a lap in 3’22”982.
The time obtained by the Italian driver, who shares the cockpit with Miguel Molina And Nicklas Nielsen, earned the historic pole position for the Prancing Horse, who returned to compete for overall victory on the La Sarthe circuit after half a century of absence. For the team Ferrari – AF Corse it is the second pole in the current season after the one that Fuoco obtained at the opening act of sebring.
Hyperpole 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|RIDERS
|CAR
|CLASS
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|50
|Anthony Fire
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|3’22,982
|2
|51
|James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|3’23,755
|0.773
|3
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 – Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|3’24.451
|1,469
|4
|75
|Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3’24.531
|1,549
|5
|7
|Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López
|Toyota GR010 – Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|3’24.933
|1951
|6
|2
|Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3’25.170
|2.188
|7
|5
|Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frederic Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3’25.176
|2.194
|8
|3
|Sebastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
Renger van der Zande
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3’25.521
|2,539
|9
|6
|Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3’26,900
|3,918
|10
|93
|Paul di Resta
Michael Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|3’27.260
|4,278
|11
|94
|Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|3’27,850
|4,868
|12
|708
|Ryan Briscoe
Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|3’28.497
|5,515
|13
|311
|Jack Aitken
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3’28,767
|5,785
|14
|709
|Nathanaël Berthon
Esteban Gutiérrez
Frank Mailleux
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|3’29.082
|6,100
|15
|4
|Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|3’29,745
|6,763
|16
|38
|António Felix Da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|17
|48
|Paul-Loup Chatin
Laurents Hörr
Paul Lafargue
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’32,923
|9,941
|18
|28
|Peter Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
Oliver Rasmussen,
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’33.035
|10.053
|19
|41
|Rui Andrade
Louis Délétraz
Robert Kubica
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’33.240
|10,258
|20
|47
|Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
Simon Pagenaud
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’33,580
|10,598
|21
|63
|Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Doriane Pin
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’33,983
|11.001
|22
|14
|Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
Rodrigo Sales
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’34.021
|11.039
|23
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ioan Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’34.658
|11,676
|24
|10
|Gabriel Aubry
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’35.091
|12.109
|25
|45
|James Allen
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’35.578
|12,596
|26
|22
|Philip Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
Frederick Lubin
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’35,587
|12.605
|27
|923
|Tom Gamble
Dries Vanthoor
Salih Yoluç
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’35.658
|12,676
|28
|65
|Tijmen Van Der Helm
Manuel Maldonado
Job Van Uitert
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’35.691
|12,709
|29
|34
|Albert Costa
Fabio Luca Scherer
Jakub Smiechowski
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’35,755
|12,773
|30
|23
|Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’35.853
|12,871
|31
|31
|Robin Frijns
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’35.853
|12,871
|32
|37
|Alexandre Coigny
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Lapierre
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’36.271
|13,289
|33
|80
|Ben Barnicoat
Norman Born
Francois Perrodo
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’36.483
|13.501
|34
|43
|Maxime Martin
Tom Van
Hugh de Wilde
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’37.146
|14,164
|35
|35
|Olli Caldwell
André Negrao
Memo Rojas
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’37.498
|14,516
|36
|30
|Rene Binder
Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’37,584
|14,602
|37
|32
|Anders Fjordbach
Mark Kvamme
Jan Magnussen
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’39.303
|16,321
|38
|39
|Giedo van der Garde
Robert Lacorte
Patrick Pilet
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’49.288
|26.306
|39
|36
|Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
Matthieu Vaxivière
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|3’59.171
|36,189
|40
|13
|René Rast
Ricky Taylor
Thomas Stevens
|Hour 07
|LMP2
|41
|33
|Nick Catsburg
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varro
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|3’52.376
|29,394
|42
|25
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3’53.905
|30,923
|43
|54
|Francis Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
David Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3’54.582
|31,600
|44
|21
|Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
Julien Piguet
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3’54.744
|31,762
|45
|83
|Luis Perez-Companc
Alessio Rovera
Lilou Wadoux
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3’55.033
|32.051
|46
|57
|Scott Huffaker
Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3’55.637
|32,655
|47
|55
|Gustav Birch
Jens Reno Moller
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3’57.240
|34,258
|48
|74
|Kei Cozzolino
Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Naoki Yokomizo
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3’59.648
|36,666
|49
|77
|Julien Andlauer
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|3’53.481
|30,499
|50
|86
|Ben Barker
Richard Pera
Michael Wainwright
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|3’53.531
|30,549
|51
|100
|Andrew Haryanto
Chandler Hull
Jeff Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3’53,590
|30.608
|52
|85
|Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|3’53.603
|30,621
|53
|60
|Matthew Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
Claudio Schiavoni
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|3’53.626
|30,644
|54
|72
|Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3’53.703
|30,721
|55
|56
|Matthew Cairoli
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeanette
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|3’53,947
|30,965
|56
|911
|Michael Fassbender
Richard Lietz
Martin Rump
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|3’54.129
|31.147
|57
|16
|Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|3’54.293
|31.311
|58
|98
|Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3’54.498
|31,516
|59
|66
|Neubauer Thomas
James Petrobelli
Louis Prette
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3’55,991
|33.009
|60
|88
|Jonas Ried
Harry Tincknell
Don Young
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|LMGTE AM
|3’58.486
|35,504
|61
|777
|Tomonobu Fujii
Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|62
|24
|Jenson Button
Jimmie Johnson
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|INNOVATIVE CAR
|3’47,976
|24,994
