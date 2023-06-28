One day, a single day lasted the cohesion of the opposition. Twenty-four hours after announcing the Broad Front for Mexico created by the main opposition parties and various civil society organizations for confront President Andrés Manuel López Obrador y Morena in the upcoming presidential election, made water. He Citizen Electoral Council who was invited by the organizers of the Front a few weeks ago to be part of a new process, they were promised, to choose the best presidential candidacy, decided to break with the Front and dissolve.

The terms of the original invitation to former electoral advisers, social activists and academics they changed. As a group, they left the Front by acknowledging that “the political situation and the construction of agreements in order to favor unity in the face of the 2024 election They are priority.” In other words, the commitments and adjustments in the candidate selection method were not as discussed, and before endorsing a process with which they disagree, they chose to say goodbye, with the understanding that it could be that one of its 11 members, could participate individually in the technical council that will be announced tomorrow Thursday.

The method faced problems from before it was born. One of the candidates for the candidacy, German Martinezwithdrew accusing the unborn Front of being partidocratic. Sergio Aguayo, a member of the Council, parted ways with the initiative for similar reasons. On Monday night, another applicant, Lily Tellez, asked 50 questions to the Front conditioning their participation to the answers to their concerns. In this space it was argued yesterday that the method favored the parties, subsuming the civil societybut it was totally unexpected that she was wrecked before actually leaving port. something rotten They must have seen to react so quickly.

This break, a bad awakening from an ephemeral dream of hope, is bad news for the opposition because it shows a lack of consensus and fundamental differences with the convening parties, but it is also an opportunity for the leaders of the PRI, PAN and PRD Look at the costs that a mechanism disguised as a citizen can have, which in the end would be controlled by them. As they stated this Monday, not only was it going to be practically impossible for a citizen to win the presidential candidacy, but even some of the cards that seemed most competitive at this time would hardly advance towards that objective, because a determining piece in the result are the territorial structures that the parties have.

That, as the leaders of the parties are seeing, is not going to be possible if in fact they are looking for a movement that unites forces and interests behind a single presidential candidacy. Nor will they be able to specify anything if, as was the method announced on Monday to reach the candidacy, they built it to order so that their finalists arrive in the final shortlist. There is no need to fool yourself. Party leaders, long before the creation of the Broad Front for Mexicothey already had their candidates.

Marko Cortés, leader of the PAN, he had compromised the presidential candidacy for Santiago Creel, in the understanding with Alejandro Moreno, leader of the PRI, so be it. Cortés wants to be a deputy and Moreno a senator, but without risking going to the countryside to win votes, but multi-member votes. Creel, the Mexican Joe Biden, is the candidate of the elites, very far from the citizens and with doubtful chances of being competitive. But the commitment to Creel blocked the path to the candidacy of two other PAN members, senators Xóchitl Gálvez and Lili Téllez. Indirectly, Cortés’s agreement with Moreno would leave out of contention the PRI members who signed up for the process, and they would be comparsas that would only legitimize the method.

That the Citizen Electoral Council has problematized the deficiencies of the method by excluding citizens and building on the basis of agreements between the party leaders, stripping the leaders of the PRI and the BREADbut as it was proposed, it opens an opportunity if they really want to find the best formula to face Lopez Obrador and Morena. The way in which they can right the ship that threatens to sink, is that in the negotiation of the details of the candidate selection method, adjustments and amendments are made so that those who have doubts about participating are convinced, and the terms that allowed to include to citizens.

But it does not seem that this is on the horizon of the Broad Front for Mexico. Beloved Avendano, a spokesman for [email protected] and a member of the new entity, released a long explanation yesterday to clarify that the Citizen Electoral Council was dissolved because it was invited to hold the independent primary elections proposed by the National Civic Front, one of the founders of the new front. , which were finally cancelled, which is the Council’s claim in its letter. Avendaño did a damage control and washed the face of the parties.

If the most successful citizen party in which Avendaño is a militant -he called the November march in favor of the INE that brought together around a million people- agrees that the end justifies the means, he is sacrificing his spirit and vocation to subordinate himself to the opposition party in order to defeat López Obrador and Morena in the presidential election.

It is legitimate that the Broad Front for Mexico Decide what you want and what you don’t want, but don’t talk about a citizenization of the process, and don’t try to deceive that the method is not controlled by the parties. The process is not unprecedented, as they claim, except that it has a different packaging. Whoever agrees, fine. Who doesn’t, let him go. Each one his right to support the method, from the militancy, affiliation and crusade of him. Everyone does it from their ethical perspective and based on their predominant values. Those who wish to compete for the candidacy under this model are within their rights. Those who do not push for adjustment and renegotiation of the rules will know what they are expecting.

