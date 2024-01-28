The first 'classic' that opens the motorsport year

Click here to follow the 24 Hours of Daytona live streaming on the imsa.tv website. In case of viewing problems, disabling advertising blocking tools could unblock the use of the live streaming.

The front rows of the lineup are respectively the prerogative of Cadillac and Porsche, but qualifying provides little guarantee against a 24-hour race. However, it is not necessarily a coincidence that those taking the lead are the two manufacturers that also took part in the WEC in 2023, collecting data in greater quantity and variety than Acura and BMW, which instead competed only in IMSA. Porsche is also the only manufacturer to introduce the first updates to its LMDh, aimed at improving its reliability. The new crankshaft, designed to reduce vibrations, is still on standby and will not make its debut before Le Mans or the 2025 season.

Qualifying saw the Cadillacs particularly at ease on the banking, i.e. in the fastest sections and the most demanding braking sections, in respect of which Porsche stood out for its greater agility in the internal infield. Different qualities therefore for the two cars, which already emerged in the second half of last season, both in IMSA and in the WEC. BMW for its part, it celebrates the notable progress made compared to 2023, when the M Hybrid V8s approached the 24 hours as a test rather than a race. Edited instead he will try to defend the success of the last edition, overshadowed by the pressure scandal involving Meyer Shank Racing, but which would have matured equally with WTR Andretti, second place.

Porsche and Lexus monopolize the front rows of the grid in GTD and GTD-Pro, sharing the pole positions, with Lamborghini, Ferrari and Corvette following closely behind. There is great curiosity about the spectacle that the two GT classes will be able to put on. In fact, for the first time a new Balance of Performance, based on agreed data collection programs and with the collaboration of all houses. An approach which, if successful, could gain popularity, with the prospect of soon being applied to the premier class too.