By Carlo Platella

It's an eve with a different flavor that precedes the 24 Hours of Daytona 2024. The last edition in fact coincided with the debut of the hybrid LMDh, with widespread uncertainty about what problems would emerge in the race. One year later, drivers, teams and manufacturers can rely on a deeper understanding of GTP, knowing its trends and needs. As always happens in the first year of a new regulatory cycle, the balance of power has continually evolved as development proceeds. The 24 hours 2024 therefore it will not be a repeat of the previous onewith a more prepared and therefore closer starting line-up.

The growth of GTP

During qualifying the LMDhs set a new track record, held since 2018 by Mazda and Oliver Jarvis, a time already broken by all the GTPs. In detail, the 1'32''656''' printed by Pipo Derani was the result 1.6 seconds faster of the qualifying time of the best of the Cadillacs in 2023. Help came from the track conditions, defined as perfect by the drivers both in terms of temperatures and wind orientation. The General Motors prototype also enjoys 10 kW more power from the Balance of Performance compared to last year, for a gain estimated at no more than 3-4 tenths.

Much of the time saved in a year, however, can be traced back to a better understanding of the cars by the teams and drivers. First of all, the manufacturers have learned to map the behavior of the cars, understanding their vices and dynamic, mechanical and aerodynamic needs. In parallel, the teams developed better models of the Michelin tiresthe latest specification of which debuted in 2023 with the aim of completing two race stints.

Last, but not least, there is the work carried out on the electronics, with free development granted on the control unit software. A slice of the LMDh's potential lies in the hybrid system, limited to 50 kW in traction and 172 kW in braking, by modulating which it is possible to optimize braking input, corner rotation and exit traction. In one year, the entire GTP starter fleet has improved the tuning of the cars, extracting further performance, to which is added the one deriving from the greater confidence transmitted to the pilots. The result is a decrease in lap times and an increase in the overall level.

WEC in the front row

The front rows of the lineup are respectively the prerogative of Cadillac and Porsche, but qualifying provides little guarantee against a 24-hour race. However, it is not necessarily a coincidence that those taking the lead are the two manufacturers that also took part in the WEC in 2023, collecting data in greater quantity and variety than Acura and BMW, which instead competed only in IMSA. Porsche is also the only manufacturer to introduce the first updates to its LMDh, aimed at improving its reliability. The new crankshaft, designed to reduce vibrations, is still on standby and will not make its debut before Le Mans or the 2025 season.

Qualifying saw the Cadillacs particularly at ease on the banking, i.e. in the fastest sections and the most demanding braking sections, in respect of which Porsche stood out for its greater agility in the internal infield. Different qualities therefore for the two cars, which already emerged in the second half of last season, both in IMSA and in the WEC. BMW for its part, it celebrates the notable progress made compared to 2023, when the M Hybrid V8s approached the 24 hours as a test rather than a race. Edited instead he will try to defend the success of the last edition, overshadowed by the pressure scandal involving Meyer Shank Racing, but which would have equally matured with WTR Andretti, second place.

The #31 LMDh Cadillac on pole position at the 2024 24 Hours of Daytona

The experiment in GTD

Porsche and Lexus monopolize the front rows of the grid in GTD and GTD-Pro, sharing the pole positions, with Lamborghini, Ferrari and Corvette following closely behind. There is great curiosity about the spectacle that the two GT classes will be able to put on. In fact, for the first time a new Balance of Performance, based on agreed data collection programs and with the collaboration of all houses. An approach which, if successful, could gain popularity, with the prospect of soon being applied to the premier class too.