Elusive Marciello

Raffaele Marciello took pole position in qualifying for the 2023 Nürburgring 24 Hoursthe endurance race which takes place on the legendary Nordschleife and which will start this afternoon at 16.00, ending at the same time on Sunday. In qualifying the strong Italian-Swiss driver stopped the clock on the time of 8:09.058, unattainable for all his opponents. At the wheel of his Mercedes-AMG GT3 from the BILSTEIN team Marciello gave four tenths to his closest pursuer, the sister car #3 of the GetSpeed ​​team driven by the German Maro Engel.

Mistress Mercedes

The crew to which Marciello belongs contains so much ‘Italianness’. In addition to the 28-year-old from Zurich, he will also take turns at the wheel of car #4 Edward Mortara, as well as Philip Ellis and Luca Stolz. The feeling is that the race to victory can be characterized by a Mercedes derbies given that in qualifying the first antagonist, the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 #27 of the ABT Sportsline team – whose crew also includes the Italian Marco Mapelli – signed the third time more than one second and four tenths from pole position.

Ferrari present

Italian is spoken – even if in this case only at the manufacturer level – even in fourth position, with the Ferrari 296 GT3 #30 of the Frikadelli Racing Team. Altogether they have been four Mercedes-AMG GT3s finished in the top ten, demonstrating a clear superiority of the Stuttgart house. Last year, the Audi R8 LMS Evo II won the race, also equaling the record for laps covered in 24 hours, reaching 159.

Marcello’s words

“Getting this result is a great feeling – commented Marciello – However we know that a pole position doesn’t mean much here. The aim was to start in the top ten. We have a good car ahead of the race. From NLS3 everything went well, my teammates and I feel very comfortable. Edo Mortara hadn’t raced at the Nordschleife for five years and was immediately strong“, he concluded.