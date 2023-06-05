Le Mans, LeBron James exceptional starter

For the Centenary edition, the 24 Hours of Le Mans he wants to do everything big. And find bigger ones than LeBron James, at least in contemporary sport, it’s really tough. The NBA champion will be the starter of the classic at the Circuit de La Sarthe, which starts this Saturday at 4 pm and which foresees the participation of 62 cars. The 24 Hours organization itself announced it a few minutes ago.

The announcement on social media

This is the tweet from the official profile of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

An iconic starter for the race of the century: #basketball player LeBron James @KingJames will be on flag duty at the @ 24hoursoflemans this Saturday !@NBAFRANCE #LeMansCentenary pic.twitter.com/pVWPCNyZBw — 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) June 5, 2023

Le Mans, the famous starters

James, winner of four NBA rings and top scorer in league history, succeeds Patrick Pouyanné as starter at Le Mans, a role that fell to Ferrari president John in 2021 Elkann and in 2018 to another champion of world sport such as tennis player Rafael Nadal. James is only the latest in a list of athletes who have started the 24 Hours: Fernando Alonso (2014), Jacky Ickx (2000), Luigi Chinetti (1982) and Raymond Poulidor (1978) have also done so.

James’s words

“There is nothing better than seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level“, commented the star of the Los Angeles Lakers. “It is an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motoring and to help celebrate the centenary of one of the greatest sporting events in the world. I can’t wait to kick off this iconic race and see its world-class drivers compete on the global stage at Le Mans“.