Teruelthe city of love, of good ham, of Mudejar architecture and where it is clear that there is no need to be many to be happy. The southernmost province of Aragon is one of the most unpopulated places in Spainbut this does not take away its beauty, on the contrary, it adds the charms that only a town can bestow.

Its little more than 135,000 inhabitants walk daily through the beautiful streets decorated with imposing towersa historic cathedral and numerous monuments. The Teruel gastronomy It stands out for products such as ham or lamb and, once again, it has been declared the province with the largest number of beautiful towns in Spain.

The city of love

Weddings of Isabel de Segura, Teruel. Tourism Teruel

Legend has it that a young noblewoman named Isabel fell in love with Diego de Marcillaa lower class man who could never marry her if he did not return rich after the war. When her lover did not return, Isabel de Segura was forced to marry a man of nobility, and on the day of her wedding, Diego returned rich, claiming her. one last kiss

The young woman had to deny him and Diego died of pain. The next day, at his funeral, Isabel granted him that last kiss of true love, and immediately afterwards He died with his beloved Diego. This is what the story of the Lovers of Teruel tells, a fundamental part of the city’s culture. Every year this act is commemorated in a celebration in which the streets travel to the past to represent the most beautiful and tragic love story ever told.

Lovers Mausoleum



Mausoleum of Lovers. Tourism Teruel

To better understand the history of these young lovers, it is essential to visit the Lovers Mausoleum. This space will take you to the 13th century, when this event occurred and where you can find the mummies of Isabel and Diego, which rest in ceramic and marble tombs with their hands about to touch. In addition, there you can also learn about the influence of lovers on the art, culture and traditions of Teruel.

Teruel Cathedral

The cathedral of Teruel. Fernando Valero Lopez/iStockphoto

The Cathedral of Santa María de Mediavilla It is one of the greatest exponents of Mudejar architecture in Teruel and also one of the most emblematic and beautiful buildings in the city. This temple was originally a parish and was not considered a cathedral until 1587 when the provincial diocese was created. Located in full historic centerstands out for its imposing tower and the beautiful dome that crowns the building and that surprises everyone who visits it.

The towers of San Martín and El Salvador

The tower of San Martín. Tourism Teruel

The Mudejar art of Teruel was declared World Heritage by UNESCO in 1898and the best living proof of this are its two large towers. A legend revolves around them that tells that two men wanted to marry the same woman and that to decide who would be the lucky one, her father ordered them to build two identical towers. They did so, with some small differences in the decorative details and a big mistake that gave the clear winner to the El Salvador. Both beautiful and imposing, but that of San Martín slightly crooked.

bullring square

Torico Square. KarSol / iStock

Without leaving the center you will reach the most famous square in the city, the Plaza del Torico or as it is really called, the Carlos Castel Square. What is probably the most visited enclave in Teruel is home to a large marble column crowned with a small bull in reference to the animal that guided the founders of the town there and for which the city receives its name. Surrounded by bars located under small porticoes, this place has beautiful modernist buildings that perfectly show the passage of time through the streets of Teruel.

Dinopolis

Dinopolis, Teruel Tourism Teruel

Teruel is a province of dinosaurs and you can learn everything about what the world was like 4.5 billion years ago in Dinopolisa spectacular theme park dedicated to this period. Paleontology is the undoubted protagonist of the place, and the remains of numerous species of dinosaurs found in Teruel territory are exhibited here. This place is perfect to visit with the little oneswhere you can discover the world of the T-Rex while enjoying attractions and shows.

Teruel gastronomy

Teruel gastronomy. Tourism Teruel

Many of the traditional dishes revolve around pork and lambProof of this is the famous Jamón de Teruel and the Delicias de Teruel, which consists of slices of bread with oil from Bajo Aragón, garlic and ham. Another essential preparation of the city is the Aragon ternascowhich is usually prepared on the grill and is a true delight that no one can miss. If you love sweets, you won’t be able to finish your visit without trying lover’s sighs or Mudejar braid.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.