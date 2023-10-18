Martin, an unexpected slip

Marco Bezzecchi had been prophetic on Mandalika Saturday, commenting on the golden moment he was experiencing Jorge Martin who had forcefully taken him to the top of the world championship: “Its magic will end at the first fall“. AND the Spaniard slipped while firmly leading Sunday’s grand prixwhile leading the rest of the group with over two seconds ahead of the pairing of Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia.

So Martin immediately lost the lead in the world rankingsconquered for the first time in his career in MotoGP, going from +7 to -18 against Bagnaia, who later won the Indonesian Grand Prix starting 13th, in the space of just one day.

An ephemeral leadership

The Spaniards of Brand have dedicated an interesting article to most ephemeral leadership in history, lasting exactly 24 hours, 21 minutes and 34 seconds. That is, from the end of the Sprint at 3.22.09pm on Saturday to the end of the Sunday GP at 3.43.34pm.

Martin thus entered right into the MotoGP record book, clearly in a circumstance favored by the new MotoGP format introduced this season.

From 1949 to 2022, in fact, for a changing of the guard at the summit it was necessary to wait at least a week, or at most from Sunday to Saturday, when Assen raced on that day. In this 2023 it is the first time that there has been a relay of leadership between Sprint and GP, in fact it had not even happened in the inaugural race in Portimao, where Bagnaia won both races.