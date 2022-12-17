Salamanca, Guanajuato.- In Salamanca, Guanajuato, On December 15, a work stoppage began at the Regional Hospital of Petróleos Mexicanos, the suspension of work was nationwide, in Mexico they did not operate Central North, Central South and Minatitlán

At the Salamanca hospital, it was reported that there are 70 resident doctors who are demanding a better salary, generate seniority and not have 36-hour days as usual.

At the time of the demonstration, doctors and doctors reported that they were joining the national strike without neglecting their work.

Days after this demonstration happened, today at noon on Saturday, the place looks empty, Only a canvas is placed where a better salary is demanded and the disagreement of having received 2500 pesos of economic amount as the Christmas bonus is manifested.

So far it is unknown if the resident doctors reached an agreement or received support from authorities, Less than 24 hours after the demonstration, the place looks empty, on Friday afternoon they argued that they would continue standing until a solution was provided.

For now, it has not been reported if an agreement was reached with the doctors. Today, Saturday, the tarpaulin is still placed on a fence a short distance from the first surveillance booth, not many people are seen at the hospital, because there is no general consultation on the weekend, only emergencies operate.