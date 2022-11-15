Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas.- At least 24 older adults were injuredafter being run over when they waited under an awning, at the entrance of a Welfare Bank, to collect your pension.

The driver, also elderly, and who was arrested, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a traffic patrol, for later run over pensioners.

Five people were reported with serious injuries that kept them hospitalized with a reserved prognosis, another thirteen resulted in fractures of the tibia, fibula and ankle, and the rest with bruises, bruises, abrasions and cuts, reported the State Public Security Secretariat.

The most serious was the Traffic officer who was next to the patrol alerting the drivers at the accident site.

recently the Bwellness bank it opened its branch in a tiny office 4 by 10 meters deep and without parking, forcing people to wait on the busy street.

Some victims attributed the accident to the smallness of the branch and to the fact that they were seated on the street.

“Before they took us to the field of Las Liebres when they were going to make deliveries (of checks), but they moved us here and it is very small, we do not fit,” said the daughter of Don Eliseo Piña, who ended up with a dislocated hip and severed arm.

The woman regretted that the X-rays detected hip problems and the doctors released him, only recommending not to carry heavy things.

“The car came at bay and suddenly I no longer knew, I got up bleeding from my arm, I saw that the traffic had the worst part, it hurt (my hip) and I stayed lying, I no longer wanted to see anything, there were many people lying, some crying and others screaming”, expressed Don Eliseo.

Mario Alberto Careaga Aguirre, director of the General Hospital of Bravo Riversaid that only two patients were declared in Code Red, that is, very serious.