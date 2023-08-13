The University Climate Network, which is chaired by New York University Abu Dhabi, announced that the number of universities joining it has reached 24 higher education institutions, after the network received 13 additional higher education institutions in the UAE, bringing the total number of participating institutions to 24, seeking to enhance youth participation. And holding workshops prior to the start of the Conference of the Parties «COP28». The network works to mobilize youth efforts to support the agenda of the conference presidency team, and provides platforms to raise the voices of youth, allowing them to contribute to discussions of shaping policies that are most important to their needs, in addition to stimulating the participation of youth and academia in preparation for the Conference of the Parties «COP28», through cooperation in Research and innovation in the field of climate solutions, and facilitate panel discussions, workshops, public events, and others.

New members include Abu Dhabi Academy and University, Ajman University, Al Ain University, American University in Dubai, Emirates College for Advanced Education, and University of Sharjah.