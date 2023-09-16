The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intends to establish and install 24 smart gates nationwide, starting next October, to monitor the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles electronically with an accuracy of up to 98%.

The Ministry announced that it will approve violations and tables of maximum gross and axle weights, and tables of maximum dimensions permitted by a federal decree law regarding regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles, noting that it has given companies and owners of heavy vehicles a period of four months from the start of implementing the law experimentally, during next October. To reconcile their situations in accordance with the provisions and weights of the law.

In detail, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced that the tables of maximum gross and axle weights, and tables of maximum dimensions permitted by the federal decree law regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles, will be approved during next October, including a list of violations and administrative penalties to be applied to violators.

The decree law, which sets a maximum limit for the weights and loads of heavy transport vehicles traveling on state roads, not exceeding 65 tons, is scheduled to begin implementation on an experimental basis, starting next October 1, and will be officially implemented with its penalties and violations starting February 1. 2024.

The Ministry explained, in a presentation on the most prominent features of the “Law Regulating the Weights and Dimensions of Heavy Vehicles,” that this law aims to improve and develop the transportation, logistics, and infrastructure sectors, in addition to its role in enhancing the competitiveness of transportation patterns in the country, and also provides better opportunities for sustainability and development, and enhancing The national economy, and enhances competitiveness further, as it targets more than 150,000 trucks of heavy vehicles within the country, with the exception of heavy vehicles owned by security, military and police agencies, and civil defense vehicles, pointing out that the application of the law includes all heavy vehicles that use the roads in The country, including heavy vehicles licensed in any foreign country and allowed to enter the country, provided that the total maximum weight does not exceed (65) tons.

According to the Ministry, the federal decree law regarding regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles will be implemented in three time phases, the first of which is the pilot application starting from the first of next October, during which the new weights and dimensions stipulated in the law will begin to be monitored, the maximum of which reaches 65 tons for a large truck. Circulating to companies and launching awareness campaigns about the law and its importance, in addition to granting a period of four months to companies and owners of heavy vehicles to reconcile the situation according to the loads stipulated in the new law.

The Ministry explained that the second stage of implementing the decree law will be the “actual implementation” stage, starting from the first of February 2024, during which the law will be implemented and violations and administrative penalties will be applied, according to the permitted weights and dimensions, while the final stage is to evaluate the results and impact of implementing the law for the first year. , in December 2024.

The Ministry stated that it will use modern techniques and technology to monitor compliance with the law on weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles, using smart gates spread in 24 locations across the country, which work to detect the weights of trucks during movement, including 12 gates implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and 12 gates implemented by the Integrated Transport Center of For the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, noting that the smart gates will operate 100% electronically, and include sensors, a “3D laser” measuring system, and high-speed monitoring cameras with a monitoring accuracy of up to 98%.

Climate neutrality

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure stated that the start of implementing the Federal Decree-Law regarding regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles contributes greatly to supporting the country’s goals in support of climate neutrality, its strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050, and the Year of Sustainability, and its hosting of the “COP28” climate conference, due to its It has a role in reducing the negative impact of environmental pollution and carbon dioxide emissions, as well as its role in strengthening infrastructure and supporting safe and sustainable behavior in the land transport sector of goods, thus enhancing the quality of road infrastructure. The Ministry explained that implementing the law comes within the framework of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents, considering the issuance of this law an achievement for the state in the transportation and infrastructure sector, as decisions regulating heavy vehicles will be issued by determining the load of vehicles according to the classification approved for them. Violating this would, in addition to imposing penalties, make it difficult to move on the roads at a speed appropriate to the movement of vehicles on the road.

• February 1, 2024, the official implementation of sanctions begins.