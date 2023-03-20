The rescue operations coordinator announced Sunday that the death toll from a small ferry accident off the coast of Gabon has risen to 24, after two bodies were recovered on the same day and another body on Saturday.
The previous toll reported that there were 21 dead.
In all, 124 of the 161 passengers and crew on board the Easter Miracle ferry that sank on the night of March 9 have been rescued, according to rescue teams.
This ship was carrying passengers and cargo on a voyage between Libreville and the oil port of Port-Gentil.
Investigations were opened into the incident, and the government announced last Monday the suspension of the duties of four administrative officials as a reserve.
The Public Prosecution also spoke about placing people under investigation and arresting others.
#dead #ferry #sinking #Gabon
Leave a Reply