by VALERIO BARRETTA

Also Steiner at the 24 Hours of Daytona

After the end of the relationship with Haas, Günther Steiner has detached himself from Formula 1 and is giving himself what until a few months ago he could do with much more difficulty.

The South Tyrolean, in fact, was at the Daytona International Speedway to watch the famous 24 Hours, now in its 62nd edition.

The former Haas team principal, replaced in recent weeks by Ayao Komatsu at the behest of Gene Haas, allowed himself to be photographed in the paddock: this is the tweet with which United Autosports thanked him.

With five hours to go until the end of the competition, the 24 Hours of Daytona is led by the Penske Motorsport Porsche #7 of Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden and Dane Cameron with 14″ on the Cadillac of Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist and Pipo Derani.