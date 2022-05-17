Oaxaca de Juárez.- After 48 hours held by force, the teachers of the National College of Technical Professional Education (Conalep) They ask the authorities for help to be released.

The teachers were arrested in three communities of San Juan Mazatlán Mixe, municipality of Isthmus of Tehuatepec, by local authorities.

“We ask the authorities to take action on the matter, to see our situation. That they seek by all means to support us to get out of this place, we have been held since Saturday, in very bad conditions, without the possibility of cleaning ourselves, we want to see our family who is also worried, ”they denounced through audios sent to the media. Communication.

One of the teachers explained that they face a tense situation and keep them “stressed and desperate”, she says through tears.

“We ask the authorities to do the corresponding thing so that we can return to our families,” he adds.

The 20 teachers are part of the teaching staff of Conalep de Tuxtepec, in the Papaloapan Basin. They were detained next to the bus they were traveling on when they were returning from a teachers’ meeting in Puerto Escondido, located on the coast of Oaxaca.

The Mixteca community responsible for the retention of teachers asks the state authorities to intervene to demand that the mayor of San Juan Mazatlán Mixe deliver federal resources to three communities corresponding to branches 28 and 33.

Similarly, Mayor Macario Eleuterio Jiménez, the authorities, as well as residents of the municipal agencies of La Mixtequita, Felipe Ángeles and Constitución Mexicana, maintain highway blockades on the Palomares- Matías Romero section to exert pressure on state authorities.

In an audio published by local media, the teachers state that the mount requested by their captors exceeds 12 million pesos, of which 3.1 million are for the Mixteca region, 4.9 for Felipe Ángeles, 4.4 for the Mexican Constitution and 737 thousand for Diaz Ordaz.

We recommend you read:

For its part, the Government of Oaxaca, through the General Secretariat of Government (Segego), called for harmony, civility and respect for the rights of teachers. He also asked the municipal leaders to adhere their requests to the regulations on the execution of municipal public resources, which says that “every time the request for delivery of resources in cash is inadmissible.”