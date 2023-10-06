The National Elections Commission has determined the list of electoral centers approved for voting tomorrow, on the main and final day of the Federal National Council elections 2023, explaining that the list includes 24 centers at the state level, fully equipped to ensure the smooth running of the electoral process. They were distributed thoughtfully and within a specific plan that guarantees all members of the bodies The electoral centers are able to reach them and cast their votes, indicating that all electoral centers that open their doors to voters are equipped to accommodate large numbers commensurate with the number of electoral bodies.

The list of electoral centers that will open their doors tomorrow for 12 hours (from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) includes 9 centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including 3 centers in the city of Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Energy Center, Zayed University, Al Hawashim Council), and 3 centers in the Al Dhafra region. (Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall, Ghayathi City Wedding Hall, Al Sila Wedding Hall), and 3 centers in the Al Ain region (Al Ain Convention Center, Al Waqan Wedding Hall, and Al Hayer Wedding Hall), and 3 electoral centers have been allocated in the Emirate of Dubai (Al Multaqa Hall in the Dubai Center World Trade Center, Hatta Wedding Hall, Al Khawaneej Majlis), in addition to 5 electoral centers in the Emirate of Sharjah (Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, Maliha Cultural Sports Club, Al Bustan Suburb Council, Expo Center Khorfakkan, Khor Kalba Suburb Council).

According to the geographical distribution of the electoral committees, two electoral centers were allocated in the Emirate of Ajman (Sheikh Zayed Conference and Exhibition Hall at Ajman University, Sanad Services Center in the Masfoot area), and two other centers in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (Expo Center, Al Ghail Youth Centre), as well as two electoral centers in The Emirate of Fujairah (Fujairah Exhibition Center, Dibba Exhibition Center), in addition to identifying one electoral center in Umm Al Quwain, which is Al-Ittihad Hall for Events.