This morning, 24 electoral centers spread across the emirates of the country receive thousands of voters wishing to cast their votes “in person” on the day of the main election, which is the last day of voting in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, for 12 hours, as the centers open their doors as of eight. In the morning, it will continue to receive voters until eight in the evening, while the electronic voting process continues around the clock, until the National Elections Commission announces according to the remote voting systems, begins the vote counting procedures, and announces the names of the 20 winning candidates for membership in the Council in a press and public conference this evening.

Yesterday, the masses of citizens, members of electoral bodies (who are entitled to vote), continued to cast their votes for the third day in a row, to elect 20 candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, out of 298 male and female candidates across the emirates of the country, using electronic voting techniques, after it was allocated Yesterday, the National Elections Commission, for remote voting only.

The National Elections Commission praised the great public interaction witnessed in the electoral process inside the polling stations during the two days of early voting, in addition to the huge turnout for electronic (remote) voting, renewing its call to the masses of voters, who have not yet cast their votes, to the necessity of voting, whether remotely or online. Around the clock or in voting centers today, to contribute to shaping the future of the UAE. She explained that all that is required of the voter to cast his vote is to be registered in the digital identity system (UAEPass), and in the event of not registering in the system, he must carry the ID card issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, and go to the Voter Happiness Office at the election center, from postponed his registration in the system, noting that voters cast their votes in the election centers according to two systems, the first is the “electronic voting system,” through electronic voting devices spread in the voting halls, while the second is the “manual voting system,” where the election center committee hands over the ballot paper to each voter. To express his opinion about it in the place designated for that purpose inside the election hall, then place it in the ballot box in the presence of the head of the election center committee or one of its members, provided that this system is limited only to the voter who does not know how to read and write, or people of determination who cannot vote on their own. Those who have the opportunity to vote verbally and in secret to the Chairman of the Election Center Committee or one of its members delegated by the Chairman of the Committee, in accordance with the approved voting system. The committee warned all candidates or their agents against engaging in any form of electoral propaganda today, whether inside, in or outside the electoral centers, provided that the forms of electoral propaganda carried out before that remain in place, stressing the need for the masses of voters to commit not to remain in the election hall after that. Casting their votes, unless one of them is a candidate or a representative of a candidate, in which case he or she may remain to attend the voting and counting processes. She noted that the heads of the election center committees have been granted the authority of judicial officers with regard to crimes committed or attempted to be committed in the election centers, and the head of the election center committee also decides on all issues related to the validity of the electoral vote.

6 cases of invalidation of manual voting

The National Elections Commission clarified that if the manual voting system is used, for some voters who are people of determination or who do not know how to read and write, the electoral vote will be considered invalid in one of six cases, including “votes pending a condition, votes in which it is proven that more than the number to be elected” In the Emirate, votes affixed to a ballot paper other than the ballot paper and stamped with the seal of the Election Center Committee, votes bearing any mark indicating or indicating the identity of the voter, if the ballot paper does not include any indication indicating that the electoral vote was cast, ballot papers that have been scratched or crossed out.

Responsibilities of committee chairs

The National Elections Commission indicated that the heads of the election center committees are responsible for announcing the end of the election process and the closure of the election center (in the event that the electronic voting system is used), provided that each of them writes a report of the closure of the committee, which includes “the date of the end of the election process, and the number of voters who voted.” With their votes, and the closing date of the polling station.

Full readiness in all election centers

The National Elections Commission confirmed the readiness of 24 accredited electoral centers for voting nationwide, opening their doors today (from eight in the morning until eight in the evening), to ensure that the electoral process runs smoothly. They were distributed in a thoughtful manner, and within a specific plan, ensuring that all members of electoral bodies have access. To them, and to cast their votes, indicating that all electoral centers that open their doors to voters are equipped to accommodate large numbers commensurate with the number of electoral bodies. The list of electoral centers includes nine centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including three centers in the city of Abu Dhabi, three centers in the Al Dhafra region, and three centers in the Al Ain region. Three electoral centers have also been allocated in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to five electoral centers in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Counting the votes of voters after the end of voting

The National Elections Commission confirmed that the counting of voters’ votes will begin as soon as the end of the voting process is announced, provided that the counting is based on a number of controls and procedures, the most prominent of which is that the databases of those who cast their votes, regardless of the approved voting system, are considered the only source for calculating their number in each emirate. Determining the number of votes obtained by each candidate, and the counting committee is responsible for counting the numbers of those who cast their votes and counting them using the technical methods used in the approved voting system. She stated that if the manual voting system is used, the process of counting voters’ votes is carried out according to the counting of the ballot boxes, with the aim of determining the number of those who cast their votes, and transcribing the votes into a list in which the names of all candidates on the list are recorded, and the number of votes each of them obtained.