ADNOC Group companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange revealed strong financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024, as the six companies recorded combined revenues of AED 89 billion (about $24.3 billion), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of AED 28.4 billion (about $7.7 billion), and net profits of more than AED 16 billion (about $4.4 billion) for the first half of 2024.

