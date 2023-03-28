Local stock markets consolidated their gains at the end of today’s session, and their market capitalization gained more than 24.2 billion dirhams, with the Dubai market achieving the largest pace of daily gains in 6 months.
The market capital of listed shares rose from 3.261 trillion dirhams at the end of yesterday’s session to 3.286 trillion dirhams at the end of today’s session, of which 2.692 trillion dirhams are for shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and 593.4 billion dirhams are for shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market.
Local shares attracted liquidity of about 1.75 billion dirhams, distributed by 1.29 billion dirhams in the Abu Dhabi market and 452.8 million dirhams in the Dubai market, and about 391 million shares were traded through the implementation of more than 21 thousand deals. And 10 large deals were executed on “ADNOC Gas” for about 41.5 million shares, at a value of approximately 98.4 million dirhams.
#billion #dirhams #Emirati #stock #gains
Leave a Reply