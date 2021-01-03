In Russia, over the past day, 24,150 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. This was announced on Sunday, January 3, by the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the spread of infection in its Telegarm-channel.

According to the headquarters, new infected were found in 84 regions of the country. Most cases of infection were recorded in Moscow (3851), St. Petersburg (3738) and the Moscow region (1539), least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (16), the Altai Republic (6) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (1). At the same time, 19 847 people recovered per day, 504 people died.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Russia, 3,236,787 cases of coronavirus have been identified in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 2 618 882 people fully recovered, 58 506 died.