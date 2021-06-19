Sharjah (WAM)

The total aid provided by the Sharjah Charity Association during the period from 2012 until the beginning of this year amounted to 24.1 million dirhams, as part of its effective role in supporting peoples to overcome crises and adversities and supporting countries in overcoming the effects of wars and disasters.

Mohammed Hamdan Al-Zari, Director of Projects Department at the Sharjah Charity Society, said that over the 10 years since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, the Society has provided urgent relief and a package of assistance to refugees that contributed to providing food and clothing to poor and needy families, in addition to treating many cases that require therapeutic and surgical intervention. .. stressing that this aid contributed to providing a decent life for the families of refugees and displaced persons, and came within the humanitarian roles and kept pace with the great efforts led by the UAE to spread the culture of charitable and humanitarian work globally, and to introduce the UAE as the largest donor of humanitarian aid with the aim of providing relief to the needy and relieving the distress of the distressed.

“Hand in Hand for Syria”

A report issued by the Society yesterday, in conjunction with the World Refugee Day, which falls on June 20 of each year, indicated that the Society did not fail to play its humanitarian role to the fullest extent to support the Syrian refugee brothers, as it made a donation to the Compassion campaign that was launched in 2013, under the direct guidance of the His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to provide relief to refugees and those affected by the snow storm that hit the Levant. It also implemented a mobile clinic project to treat children of refugee families and distribute food products and clothing parcels to relief those families from the snow storm – Huda. In cooperation with the Al Qasba Development Office, the association launched in 2013 a charitable campaign entitled: “Hand in Hand for Syria”, with the aim of collecting donations for the benefit of refugees from the Syrian people who were affected by the events in the country.

Similar to the Compassion campaign, the UAE launched in 2019 the “Emirati Response Campaign for the Displaced Syrians” in the winter of 2019, during which the association provided financial support to Syrian refugees worth 1.3 million dirhams, through which it distributed heavy winter blankets, clothes, various heating materials and foodstuffs, which confirms the sustainability of efforts Charity for a decent life for refugees with the support and support of philanthropists and philanthropists. The Sharjah Charity Association provided one million dirhams in support of the “Big Heart” campaign and in response to the kind invitation of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to contribute to the campaign launched at the time by his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, a prominent advocate. For the High Commissioner for Refugees to support and support the Syrian refugees, which had a great impact in alleviating the suffering of the Syrian refugees, and helping them to improve the lives of their children.

food parcels

Hamdan Al-Zari explained that the programs of assistance to the Syrian refugee brothers were carried out in coordination with the state embassies in Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt, and included the distribution of food parcels, the disbursement of lump-sum aid, the payment of rent to poor families, and the conduct of surgeries for sick cases, in addition to the aid of science students, in addition to what the association provided through its headquarters and its subsidiary departments for the relief of Syrian families inside the country Al-Zari thanked the donors who took a humanitarian stand alongside their brothers in their plight, through their financial and in-kind support to the Sharjah Charitable Society and all other charitable institutions, praising the efforts of officials in the state embassies in Cairo, Beirut and Amman for their great cooperation and accompanying delegations of the Society during Field visits to implement relief programs and projects.