Over the past day in Russia, 24,092 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 85 regions. Of these, 12.9 percent had no clinical manifestations of the disease. The total number of people infected in the country since the beginning of the epidemic was 3,544,623. Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

The leader in the number of new cases was Moscow (4674), followed by St. Petersburg (3253) and the Moscow region (1406).

In addition, 590 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours. In total, 65,085 people have died since the beginning of the epidemic.

27,311 patients were cured of COVID-19 in a day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, this figure has reached 2,936,991.