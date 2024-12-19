The 48th Palamós Christmas Race, an international sailing regatta, is preparing for a new edition. Starting on Thursday, December 19th and ending on Sunday, December 22nd, the competition will be held in the water.

A total of 239 crews and 382 sailors distributed in eight categories: ILCA 6 Male (36), ILCA 6 Female (27), ILCA 4 Male (20), ILCA 4 Female (9), 420 Male/Mixed (89), 420 Female (21), 29er Male/ Mixed (25) and 29er Women (12).

As for countries, there are 16: Germany (2), Argentina (1), Belgium (3), Bermuda (1), Spain (98), United States (1), France (45), Finland (3), Great Britain (33), Italy (45), Netherlands (12), Poland (26), Switzerland (8), Sweden (2), Turkey (3) and Ukraine (9).

For several decades the Christmas Race was part of the Eurolymp Olympic class circuit organized by EUROSAF (European Sailing Federation). That is why from the beginning both World Sailing and EUROSAF have considered the Palamós Christmas Race as the first regatta of the following year.









The same has happened with the 29er class, which has decided that the Christmas Race will be the regatta that inaugurates the circuit 29th Eurocup 2025.

In Palamós, it has been more than a decade since the decision was made to give protagonism to young people. It has one of the best Optimist regattas in the world, the International Palamós Optimist Trophyand many of these young talents have subsequently ended up returning to Palamós to participate in the youth and Olympic class regatta.

That is why for years the regatta has combined some Olympic classes, in this edition they will be the ILCA 6 Women. Those that have also been consolidated are ILCA 4 Male and Female, ILCA 6 Male, 420 Male/Mixed and 420 Female.

From the CN Costa Brava/Vela Palamós we want to continue betting on these promotion classessince with the exception of the Princess Sofia Trophy, the only one in Spain today that has all the Olympic classes, the remaining competitions have to look for alternatives.

The big news in this year’s edition is that all ground activity will be concentrated in the Platja Gran de Palamósas is already the case with the Palamós Optimist Trophy, where there is a large natural space with departures from the beach itself and where the contact between the participants and the public and fans is more direct, thus bringing the competition closer to the population.

Anna Cuxart, the new director of the regatta, has highlighted “the important international participation” of the regatta.

The 48th edition of the Christmas Race will feature two regatta courseson the one hand the individual classes ILCA 6 and ILCA 4 and on the other the doubles, with the 420 and 29er.

Sustainable regatta

The Palamós Christmas Race has been one for two editions ‘clean regatta’, recognized by the international association Sailors for the Sea.

Aware of the environment and the preservation of the seas, the regatta carries out different actions related to sustainability, such as PaperLess, Be One With de Sea, No Plastics, Green Regata, Sailors for the Sea.

In recent editions, plastic has been completely eliminated and the use of refillable bottles has been opted for through water fountains placed in different parts of the club.

The Palamós Christmas Race is organized by the Club Nàutic Costa Brava – Vela Palamós, with the support of the Spanish and Catalan Sailing Federations, as well as the institutional support of the Generalitat of Catalonia, the Provincial Council of Girona and the Palamós City Council.