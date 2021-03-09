The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 219,593 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on various groups in society, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations with the aim of early detection, counting and isolating cases infected with the “Covid-19” virus and their contacts and isolation.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures contributed to the detection of 2,373 new cases of HIV infection of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 415 thousand and 705 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 10 infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1345 cases.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1,784 new cases of those infected with the virus, bringing the total number of cures to 396,433 cases.

The Ministry announced the provision of 37,460 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses provided until yesterday to six million, 325 and 211 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 63.95 doses per 100 people.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

