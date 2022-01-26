The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 500,146 new examinations were conducted for different groups of society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations, with the aim of discovering and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those in contact with them and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,369 new infections with the “Corona emerging” virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 833,201.

The ministry also announced the death of four cases as a result of the repercussions of the infection. This brings the number of deaths in the country to 2,228.

The Ministry expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

It also announced the recovery of 1,201 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 771,624.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 39,307 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Thus, the total doses it provided until yesterday reached 23 million and 405 thousand and 912 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution was 236.65 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.



