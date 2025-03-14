The Slovenin Nika Prevc has set up a world record in ski flying on the monster bakken in Vikersund. The 19-year-old, who had secured the victory in the overall World Cup early on Thursday, landed at 236 m in training on Friday and flew further than the previous record holder Silje Opseth (230.5 m). The Norwegian even sailed to 236.5 m a year ago, but fell when landing. Prevc, whose brothers Peter, Cene and Domen are also successful in the World Cup, is currently in the form of their lives. She won the last seven World Cups, and at the World Cup in Trondheim she also won gold in both individual competitions. Flying in Vikersund is part of the RAW-Air tour.

The ski hitch in Norway is predestined for world records, also Nika’s brother Peter (2015/250 m) and the current record holder Stefan Kraft from Austria (253.5 m) set up their records in Vikersund. The longest flight of a ski jumper succeeded in the Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi in April 2024 on a temporary hill in Iceland (291 m), but the Ski World Association refused to make the leap as a world record.

The ski flying of women is still a young discipline. Official competitions have only been around since 2023. The German record is 198.5 m, set up by Katharina Schmid. Selina Friday came to 198 m in training on Friday in training.