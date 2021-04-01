The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 237,240 new examinations, as part of its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the new Corona virus (Covid-19), and their contacts and isolation. The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,315 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of registered cases to 463,759 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of two cases from the repercussions of infection with the Coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1499 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,435 new cases and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of cure cases to 447,790 cases.

