On Sunday, 2310 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the number of people found infected with this virus till now has reached 122209. In the last 24 hours in the state, 26 more people have died due to this disease, taking the toll to 2207 from this epidemic.

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh said, Seven of the corona virus infections in the state during the last 24 hours in Indore, four in Bhopal, three each in Jabalpur and Hoshangabad, two in Gwalior and Sagar, Shahdol, Dewas, Rajgarh, Balaghat , One patient has died in Shajapur and Mandla.

He said, so far 545 deaths have been reported from the corona virus in the state in Indore, while 379 in Bhopal, 92 in Ujjain, 96 in Sagar, 141 in Jabalpur and 120 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths have occurred in other districts. The official said that the maximum number of 478 new cases of Kovid-19 in the state came on Sunday, while 262 in Bhopal, 112 in Gwalior, 228 in Jabalpur and 95 in Narsinghpur.

He said that out of a total of 122209 infected people in the state, so far 97571 have gone home, while 22,431 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Sunday, 2081 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.