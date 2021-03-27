Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 248,372 new examinations for different groups of society, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection, counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it and isolate them . The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations, at the state level, contributed to the detection of 2,304 new cases of the virus. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 453,69. And the ministry announced the death of five people from the repercussions of infection with the Coronavirus. As a result, the number of deaths in the country is 1,477. The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,428 new cases of those infected with the virus.

Thus, the total number of recovery cases is 436,463 cases.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

