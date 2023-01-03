The wake of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, brought together around 230,000 people, according to Santos (SP) city hall. The ceremony in honor of “soccer king”held in Vila Belmiro, in Santos, ended this Tuesday (3.jan.2023), at 10am. About 80,000 people were at the wake in the first 12 hours of the event.

After the wake, the former player’s body followed in procession through Channel 6 of Baixada Santista and headed towards the Ecumenical Necrópole Memorial, on the coast of São Paulo, where he will be buried.

Heads of State from countries on all continents were also there. The list of guests and authorities exceeded 7,000 people, including the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

On the day of Pelé’s death, Lula paid tribute to the athlete on his social media profiles. In the publication, he said that “there was no number 10 like him” at Soccer.

Other public figures who attended were Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), and the presidents of FIFA and CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Gianni Infantino and Ednaldo Rodrigues, respectively.

About 300 wreaths were sent. Former players Romário and Ronaldo paid tribute to Pelé, as well as Neymar.

Approximately 1,200 journalists from more than 30 nationalities also attended the former athlete. The wake received communication professionals from Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Qatar, Turkey and Ukraine. Athletes also honored the idol.

Contextualization

Pelé was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, on November 29, where he was treating a colon tumor. The picture worsened on December 21. The medical record indicated “oncologic progression”with care needs. His death occurred 8 days later, on December 29th.

WHY SAINTS?

Despite the former Minas Gerais athlete not having been born in Santos, he chose “for love” to be buried in the city. The time playing for the municipality club lasted 18 years, 6 months and 28 days. The other argument was that the building didn’t look like a cemetery.

“I chose it for its organization, cleanliness and structure. It is a place that transmits spiritual peace and tranquility, where the person does not feel depressed, it does not even look like a cemetery”said Pelé at the time.