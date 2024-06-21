Last year, traffic departments across the country recorded 23,024 violations against drivers, due to “an increase in the percentage of tinting of vehicle windows beyond what is permitted,” according to the Ministry of Interior’s statistics on accidents that occurred according to the type of violation.

The violations were distributed among 8,179 violations in Abu Dhabi, 5,083 violations in Dubai, 4,651 violations in Sharjah, 2,293 violations in Ajman, 1,592 violations in Fujairah, 296 violations in Umm Al Quwain, and 930 violations in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Federal Traffic Law stipulates 50% of the coloring of the sides, front and rear of the vehicle, in black only.

It stipulates two violations regarding tinting the vehicle in an irregular manner: the first is increasing the percentage of tinting of the vehicle’s windows beyond what is permitted, and the second is tinting a vehicle that is not permitted to be tinted, and a fine for each of them is 1,500 dirhams, while drivers are prohibited from writing phrases or placing stickers on the vehicle without a permit, as The penalty is a fine of 500 dirhams.

Through their patrols in the field, traffic departments monitored several violations regarding blocking vision, such as thermal insulation on the windshield, the use of sunshades or reflective tinting, and foggy tinting on the glass in the side windows or windshield.

The statistics showed that the total number of violations recorded against drivers nationwide due to tinting a vehicle that is not permitted to be tinted amounted to 2,198 violations, distributed between 1,376 violations in Abu Dhabi, 66 violations in Dubai, 427 violations in Sharjah, 273 violations in Ajman, and five violations in Umm Al Quwain. There were 34 violations in Ras Al Khaimah, and 17 violations in Fujairah.

Individuals told Emirates Al-Youm that they are changing and installing the “hidden” vehicle during this period of the year, with the onset of summer and rising temperatures, considering that it is an important means of blocking the sun’s rays, preventing their entry and impact inside the vehicle, and thus not raising its temperature. .

Ahmed Saeed, Rami Ezzat, Muhammad Borei, and Abu Abdullah stated that installing the “hidden” provides a kind of privacy for families, especially when stopping in front of traffic lights, noting that increasing the hidden limit beyond the limit permitted by traffic departments hinders drivers’ vision, especially during the night. It may cause serious traffic accidents.

Others stated that they did not increase the percentage of tinting of their vehicle windows beyond 30%, even though the Traffic Law allowed tinting up to 50%, considering that “this percentage of tinting is safe enough for external vision while driving.”

They stressed the importance of tightening oversight by the concerned authorities on concealment and decoration installation shops, especially during national holidays and occasions, as they allow the installation of concealment on parts of the vehicle that are not permitted to be colored, or increase the coloring above the legal percentage, considering that tightening control over them will limit drivers’ violations on the road. Regarding the tinting percentage of vehicle glass exceeding the permissible limit.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police stressed the need for drivers to commit to not increasing the percentage of tinting on vehicles beyond 50% of the internal visibility level for the side and rear windows, in order to achieve acceptable visibility of the road, explaining that determining the percentage of tinting of the glass was approved after comprehensive studies, to ensure that the level of tinting is not affected. Visibility among drivers, which requires car owners and drivers to fully adhere to this percentage, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of other road users, and their private and public property.

It stated that it is prohibited in any way to place thermal insulation, or color any part of the vehicle’s windshield, or anything that would obstruct the driver’s vision while driving on the road.

Tinting the vehicle’s windows…the “hidden”

■ Allowed

• Tinting the vehicle’s windows by no more than 50%.

• Coloring is black.

• Tinting the side and back windows only.

■ Forbidden

• Windshield tinting.

• Tinting the windows of heavy vehicles or vehicles carrying taxi plates.

• Applying thermal insulation.

■ Danger

• It blocks the view of those inside the vehicle.

• Endangers the lives of the vehicle driver and others.