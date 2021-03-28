When Mr. Andreas Flaten resigned from his job at OK Walker Luxury Autoworks,

The employer demanded an end-of-service bonus amounting to $ 915 of the wages owed.

So the employer gave him his dues in the form of more than 91,500 cents.

Andreas Flaten, who was a manager at A OK Walker until last November, said his former employer left him a pile of glittering pennies at the end of his path on March 12th to punish him for leaving him and persistently demanding his last salary.

Since he posted a video about pennies on his Instagram app on March 13th, which has attracted the sympathy of thousands of people who are also in trouble with their employers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miles Walker, the owner of the repair shop, did not respond to a request for comment. He told CBS46 he couldn’t remember if he threw pennies into his former employee’s lane. He said, “It doesn’t matter – he got paid, that’s all that matters.”

Mr. Flaten and his colleague Olivia Oxley spent hours hauling about 500 pounds of pennies on a steep driveway to his garage with a wheelbarrow.

The weight of the pennies caused the wheels to collapse, Flaten says.

According to The New York Times, several Instagram users indicated that if the pennies were covered in used motor oil, the former employer had effectively dumped hazardous waste into the property and urged him to contact an environmental agency.

One night, Mr. Flaten said, he spent two hours cleaning the pennies so that he could drop them into a coin sorter. And he put them in a huge bowl of soap, white vinegar, and water, and it took about two hours to clean up my $ 5 pennies.

Flatten says he has seriously considered filing a lawsuit, but he knows what happened may not be technically illegal.

When asked in an email whether it is legal to pay an employee for oil-coated pennies, Eric R. Lucero, a spokesperson for the US Department of Labor, wrote, “There is nothing in the regulations requiring an employer to pay an amount of a certain denomination of currency in the United States of America. “.