Zayed University recently organized its annual job fair, under the supervision of the Department of Professional Affairs for students and graduates, confirming its commitment to employing students and graduates and supporting the Emiratisation file in the country. The event was held on campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

More than 230 prominent companies participated in this year’s job fair, including Deloitte, KPMG, Accenture and Mubadala.

Acting University Director, Dr. Michael Allen, stressed the importance of the annual event for students and institutions alike. He noted the university’s continued commitment to supporting these initiatives that enhance the future of students in the labor market.

Acting Director of the Department of Professional Affairs for Students and Graduates, Rashid Al Shamsi, confirmed that the “Annual Job Fair” is a major event that reflects Zayed University’s interest and concern for the future of its male and female students. The annual exhibition is a dynamic environment in which opportunities meet potentials.

Aisha Al Dhaheri from Trustegic Certified Accounting and Consulting Company said: “Attending the Zayed University 2023 Careers Fair is extremely important, to get to know young national cadres full of skills and capabilities, which facilitated the process of attracting the required talent in our organization.”

Recruitment Coordinator at the Institute of Applied Technology, Maryam Wael, said: “The job fair at Zayed University is a distinguished opportunity for job seekers and employers alike, as we had the opportunity to meet a diverse group of talents, and we formed exceptional relationships that ensured that we employed the appropriate young national cadres, and secured… Fulfilling the requirements of the nationalization file in the country. “I commend the organizers for their efforts in creating a fruitful and successful event.”

Governmental and semi-governmental institutions, and private companies in various fields, such as management, information technology, banking, insurance, health care, retail trade, and other specializations that included all the university’s specializations, participated in the exhibition.

Zayed University organizes two career fairs annually on its campuses in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the first during the first and second semesters, and the second at the end of the academic year. Each of them includes a group of government and private companies from various sectors, providing job opportunities for all university specializations.

The exhibition allows students to conduct immediate interviews with employment companies, whether for permanent or temporary jobs.