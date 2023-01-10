There are 230 collection points for New Year trees in the Moscow region. This was reported in the press service of the regional Ministry of Ecology and Nature Management.

As noted in the department, it will be possible to hand over the Christmas tree for processing until February 20, writes RT on Monday, January 9th.

The points accept fir, pine and spruce. Garlands, tinsel and other decorations should be removed from the tree before being handed over for processing.

January 7 TV channel “360” reported that for the fifth year in a row, a large-scale environmental campaign “Give your Christmas tree a second life” will be held in the Moscow region, where it will be possible to hand over the Christmas tree for processing. Also, residents of the Moscow Region will be able to bring their fir trees to 60 Megabak sites located in 56 urban districts of the region until February 15.

On January 6, the press service of the Ministry of Housing and Public Utilities of the Moscow Region reported that the entire volume of collected fir trees is directly sent for recycling. Trees are processed into chips in special crushers, some are used as compost and the production of soil used when planting new fir trees, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.