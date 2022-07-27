Natalia Ramirez is one of the stars “Ugly Betty” that continues to excite fans, even 23 years since the telenovela first arrived on Colombian TV. In fact, he recently caused a stir with a post on his official Instagram account, where he reopened the debate about who was the real villain of the plot.

Now, he has used another social network to reveal an untold secret from the filming of the series. Specifically, the actress addressed her loyal fans through YouTube, a platform to which she uploaded a video of questions and answers from her followers with an unexpected revelation.

Marcela Valencia was played by Natalia Ramírez. Photo: RCN/Natalia Ramirez/YouTube

Reality or a mere trick?

One of his admirers asked him about the alcoholic beverages that were shown in his sequences. “The times that Marce comes out a little drunk in ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’, were those scenes real?”

Before that, the charismatic interpreter kindly confessed the real trick that the production used to make the audience believe that it was alcohol.

“Nope! If they only knew what that tastes like. I wish it were whiskey, because Marcela drank whiskey, “the actress began before revealing the true process of what she drank her character in the RCN fiction.